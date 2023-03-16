The Rotary Club of Winchester is busy preparing for the International Affair of Food and Wine on March 30 at Fox Meadow Barn. Proceeds will benefit Wheels for Wellness. Tickets are $100 per person and will include food from area restaurants paired with wine representing different countries from Winchester-based Kysela Pere et Fils. Shown with event and silent auction items at Cafe del Sol in Winchester are Libba Pendleton (back left), holding wine and a scented candle; Dr. Craig C. Stoner with his herbal-infused tequila and smoky herb whiskey that will be a silent auction item and also available for tastings; Kathy Tagnesi (front left), with a bottle of Blue Rotary wine that will be used in the wine pull and Diane Ruckman, with a necklace of cultured pearls created by her business, Ruckman Jewelry. The necklace will be a silent auction item.