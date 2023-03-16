WINCHESTER — Want to eat and drink your way around the world without having to leave the local ZIP code?
The Rotary Club of Winchester has the perfect event for you.
After taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Affair of Food and Wine is returning from 6-10 p.m. March 30 at Fox Meadow Barn at 350 Old Firehouse Lane in Frederick County.
"We're very excited to bring it back," says Tootie Rinker, who is co-chair of the event with Linda Coffman. "It's such a fun and unique event."
For the cost of a $100 ticket, guests will be treated to a combination wine and food tasting featuring wines from Japan, Argentina, France, Germany and the United States that will be paired with food prepared by area restaurants Bonnie Blue, Chinatown, L'Auberge Provencale, Coolfont Resorts, Cafe del Sol and chef Barbara Hineline. The wines will be from locally-based Kysela Pere et Fils.
"It's really neat," Rinker said.
If you don't like wine, herbal-infused whiskey and tequila and craft beer will be served.
Adding to the fun will be a "wine pull" as well as a silent auction with "phenomenal" items, Rinker said.
Here's how the wine pull works: For a $25 donation, you get to pick a numbered wine cork displayed on a board, then you pick a bottle of wine from a blue bag with the corresponding number. Each bottle of wine has a minimum $20 value, with several bottles in the neighborhood of $150 to $200.
"There are some very high-end wines," Rinker said.
The beneficiary of this year's International Affair of Food and Wine is Wheels to Wellness, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free, door-to-door transportation to medical appointments for those in need in region who lack other means of transportation.
"We would love to be able to give them $10,000," Rinker said.
The dress for the event is "garden party," but men don't have to wear a tie, she noted.
Tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com or from any Rotary Club of Winchester member or email Rinker at tootie1222@gmail.com. They also may be purchased at the door.
