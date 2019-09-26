WINCHESTER — Whether you just want a nibble, or are an absolute foodie, a new festival in Winchester has a flavor for everyone.
The first Taste of Winchester Food Festival will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday on the Loudoun Street Mall and surrounding areas. Patrons may purchase five, 10 or 15 tasting tickets to sample cuisine at participating restaurants in Winchester. (Price for five tickets is $30 or $35 the day of the event; for 10 tickets it’s $45 or $50 the day of the event; and for 15 tickets it’s $60 or $65 the day of the event).
The event is presented by Taste Winchester History, which Misty Weaver, chief eating officer, started about a year ago. The business holds food and history tours throughout downtown Winchester.
“We have 23 restaurants participating,” Weaver said. “You can choose your own food tour through the city. Most restaurants have multiple options to choose from.”
A wide variety of foods will please the palate this weekend. At Sweet NOLA’s sample the pumpkin gumbo with spiced pecan rice, or get a taste of the blackened beef toast point on foccacia with roasted tomato, horseradish cream and arugula at Piccadilly’s Public House.
For comfort food with a kick, make sure to sample the mac and cheese bomb with jalapeno parmesan dip at 147 North. Or, savor international fare with bratwurst and sauerkraut at The German Table, a special taco at Sexi Mexi Burrito Bar as well as Pad Thai cups at Fresco Kitchen.
Red Fox Creamery will offer a Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae with Hot Fudge and 0 to 60 Energy Cafe will offer several items at its three locations.
Weaver suggested selecting restaurants to create a personalized tour, such as choosing all comfort foods or all international fare.
“You’ll have a ton of options for your tour,” she said.
Guests will walk into each restaurant and present their ticket for their tasting.
“We want people to experience the atmosphere and staff,” Weaver said. “You go in and get the full experience of the restaurant.”
The Winchester Trolley is set to take festival goers to restaurants not located on the walking mall, including Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery and Shenandoah Fine Chocolates. The trolley will start at 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Fairfax Lane and Loudoun Street.
Tickets for the Taste of Winchester Food Festival may be purchased online through Friday at www.tastewinchesterhistory.com. Tickets will be picked up at the Prime Lending building, located at 15 E. Piccadilly St., beginning at noon on the day of the event. If available, last-minute tickets may also be purchased at the Prime Lending building from noon to 3 p.m. Also, one of the event sponsors, Schenck Foods will provide a coupon for each attendee for its new grocery service.
For more information and to see food offerings from participating restaurants, visit www.tastewinchesterhistory.com.
