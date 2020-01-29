WINCHESTER — The renovation of the former Douglas School on North Kent Street could qualify for $1.2 million in state historic tax credits, but getting the incentive would ramp up construction costs and significantly delay the project.
That was the takeaway from Monday night’s meeting of the Winchester School Board, which was recently asked by City Council to investigate the possibility of using historic tax credits to offset the renovation’s projected cost of $8,412,500.
Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St. served the African-American students of Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966, at which time it became the integrated Winchester Intermediate School. It then transformed into Frederick Douglass Elementary School, then the Douglas Community Learning Center, but it has been vacant since 2016 due to inoperable heating equipment.
The city school system plans to convert the 93-year-old building into its Central Administrative Office, replacing the current office at 12 N. Washington St. The work will be funded by City Council’s issuance of $8.5 million in general obligation bonds.
Since the building is included in the National Register of Historic Places, council asked the school system to determine if tax credits could offset the cost of the renovation.
Ed Smith, director of operations for Winchester Public Schools, told the School Board on Monday the project could qualify for up to $1.2 million in state historic tax credits.
“Unfortunately, that $1.2 million comes with some strings attached,” Smith said. “There is some considerable expense for doing that.”
In order to obtain historic tax credits from the state, current designs for the new Central Administrative Office would have to be significantly revised to meet Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ preservation requirements. Smith said the school system would have to remain faithful to the original building’s appearance, meaning the former school’s gymnasium would have to remain a gymnasium, and construction materials would have to match those used in 1927.
Updating designs and applying for the tax credits would take a minimum of six months, during which time the costs of labor and materials would most likely increase. Smith said the project’s architect estimates the delay will lead to at least $982,000 in added expenses.
“We’re really eating away at that $1.2 million,” he told the School Board.
Federal historic tax credits could sweeten the deal, but since construction is being funded by general obligation bonds, the project does not qualify for federal incentives, only state.
Smith recommended that no historic tax credits be used, meaning the renovations would be fully funded by the city’s $8.5 million bond issuance.
For now, the ball is in City Council’s court. If council wants to pursue the tax credits, Smith said it will most likely lower the amount of the bond issuance. The School Board would then be tasked with applying for the tax credits or finding another way to make up the funding shortfall.
Smith said on Tuesday that school system officials hope to start construction at the former Douglas School in September.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the School Board:
Unanimously approved the expenditure of $236,400 to buy 600 iPads for students in kindergarten through second grade at John Kerr and Quarles elementary schools. The money will be reimbursed through a previously awarded U.S. Department of Education Innovation and Research Grant.
Unanimously approved updates to the school system’s policies for paying bills, reporting potential hazards, establishing threat assessment teams, installing playground equipment and reporting suspected cases or child abuse or neglect.
Met in executive session to discuss personnel matters and seek legal advice.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board meeting at John Kerr Elementary School were Chairwoman Alyson Pate, Vice Chairwoman Marie Imoh and members Karen Anderson-Holman, Elyus Wallace, Erica Truban, Richard Bell and Michael Birchenough.
Wish I had an I pad and internet
This still saves 300,000 and preserves a historic building in a way that honors its significance. Why is the mayor not recommending a design in line with historic preservation, which is still more cost effective than the current plan?
Because they obviously wanted to use the gymnasium for office space.
