Virginia's annual tax-free holiday takes place this weekend.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, shoppers can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items as well as energy-efficient appliances without paying sales tax.
Every year, Virginia eliminates the sales tax for one three-day weekend to ease the burden of getting ready for school and storm seasons.
Eligible items are:
• School supplies that cost $20 or less per item.
• Clothing and footwear that cost $100 or less per item.
• Portable generators that cost $1,000 or less per item.
• Gas-powered chainsaws that cost $350 or less per item.
• Chainsaw accessories that cost $60 or less per item.
Other specified hurricane preparedness items that cost $60 or less per item.
Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use that cost $2,500 or less per item.
For more information, visit tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
I never understood why people flock to "Tax Free Holidays". I'd rather wait for a 20% off sale, you save more money.[confused]
