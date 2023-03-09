BERRYVILLE — It’s all but certain that Clarke County residents are going to see some relief on their tax bills.
And the county’s schools likely will have to cope with a lesser amount of local funds than they want.
That’s based on comments of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee, which Tuesday night scrutinized the county’s budget proposal for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District’s representative, and Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District, comprise the committee.
They made no major changes to the fiscal 2024 spending plan, which hasn’t yet been formally presented to the full board. That will occur during a work session Monday morning.
But the committee members believe the other three supervisors will support lowering the real estate and personal property tax rates.
It’s proposed that the real estate rate be reduced by a penny to 60 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of a home valued at $150,000 would see their annual tax bill drop from $915 to $900.
Also recommended is a 5% drop in the personal property tax rate, from $4.496 to $4.2712 per $100 of assessment. Revenue the county receives yearly through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act would further reduce amounts people owe on their vehicles.
The board declared its financial goals for fiscal 2024 last fall.
At that time, “the board was clear ... they wanted to place less of a tax burden (on residents) considering the national economic issues,” Weiss said. “That was their No. 1 directive to us.”
Catlett didn’t comment substantially on the matter.
The schools asked for $17,021,499 in local funds, an increase of $1,047,266 from the current fiscal year. However, they’re budgeted to receive only $16,674,233. That’s $347,266 less than was sought, leaving them only a $700,000 increase.
Clarke County Public Schools officials say the extra funding is necessary to help pay higher operating costs and fulfill some urgent needs, such as hiring two new teachers and giving employees pay raises.
County Administrator Chris Boies asked Catlett if she favors giving the schools only $700,000 extra. “Yes,” she replied simply. Weiss indicated he feels the same.
Because the General Assembly hasn’t finalized budget amendments, the schools haven’t yet found out how much state funding they’ll receive in fiscal 2024.
A Senate proposal would give the schools an additional $688,118, yet a House proposal would give them only $89,695, according to CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Unless lawmakers return to Richmond to tackle the amendments, no extra state dollars will be coming local school divisions’ way.
Weiss hopes Gov. Glenn Youngkin will call them back. If that happens, “it’s safe to assume” the Clarke schools will end up with at least $100,000 more, he said.
Anything they get will help them cover their needs, it stands to reason.
“But if the state doesn’t come through, the county is not going to backfill the money,” Weiss emphasized.
He voiced frustration with lawmakers’ budgetary stalemate.
“It’s just a damn game” they’re playing, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.