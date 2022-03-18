BERRYVILLE — It could soon become more costly in Clarke County to partake of some of life’s guilty pleasures.
A proposed $51 million budget presented to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday increases the county’s cigarette tax from 20 cents to 40 cents per pack. It also increases the county’s meals tax from 2% to 4%, or four cents on the dollar.
Each of those increases is intended to generate an extra $99,000 in revenue for the county.
Despite a final budget not yet being adopted, the supervisors voted unanimously to increase the county’s transient occupancy tax (TOT) from 3.5% to 5%, or five cents per dollar. The increase is expected to generate an additional $17,000.
“I’m not pro-tax,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, who made the motion to increase the TOT. “But this is a tax that very few people here (in the county) pay.”
It’s mostly paid by visitors to the county who stay in overnight lodging places.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said “it’s generally a good idea not to raise taxes unless you’re forced to.” However, he agreed with McKay’s reasoning.
County Administrator Chris Boies said more revenue is needed basically to cover rising costs for public safety needs.
The cigarette and meals taxes were levied last year as part of the fiscal 2022 budget.
A final budget for fiscal 2023 — when one is adopted — will become effective July 1. Yet the tax rate hikes are not to take effect until Jan. 1.
Supervisors had concerns about inflation taking more money out of people’s wallets, Boies said. So the Finance Committee “worked the budget in a manner to only need six months of this added revenue to cover expenses,” he said.
The spending plan keeps the real estate tax rate at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 are to continue paying $915 in annual taxes on the dwelling.
Meanwhile, the personal property tax rate is proposed to remain at $4.496 per $100 of assessment. Funds that the county receives through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act are to continue reducing the amounts of taxes residents actually pay on their vehicles, though.
In maintaining that tax rate, the county is proposing to reduce its vehicle tax assessments by 15% across the board.
The measure is aimed at offsetting an expected sharp increase in the general values of used vehicles. While it technically reduces revenue by more than $1.1 million, with higher assessments, it still “provides us with the revenue growth we would have expected in a normal year,” a budget document reads.
The budget proposal includes:
• $488,595 to cover a 6% pay raise for all full-time employees plus lesser increases for part-timers. (See related story.)
• $110,000 to cover an expected 10% increase in employee health insurance premiums.
• Hiring two new sheriff’s office deputies at a total cost of $305,000, including their salaries, benefits, uniforms and policing gear.
• Hiring four new full-time firefighters/rescue workers. The net cost of $192,000 reflects an expected reduction of $100,000 in costs for part-time workers.
Expenses in the proposed fiscal 2023 budget total $51,065,808. That figure is down by $806,646 from total expenses in the revised budget for the current fiscal year.
Anticipated revenues for the coming fiscal year total $48,172,539, which is $2,893,269 less than the budgeted expenses. To balance the spending plan, as required by law, the county aims to take the latter amount out of its fund balance — the difference between its overall assets and liabilities.
That’s what the spending plan officially shows.
Actually, the county has $2.88 million in funds from the current fiscal year’s budget that will cover the deficit, Boies said. That includes $2.7 million in federal economic stimulus funds to be received in the current year but not spent until the next one, he said.
It also includes $180,000 in a capital account. The money wasn’t spent because a new air-conditioning chiller unit wasn’t installed, as planned, at the courthouse, Boies said. Contractors’ bids came in higher than expected.
The chiller is budgeted for the coming year.
“Basically, the proposed FY ‘23 budget doesn’t impact the approximately $14 million fund balance,” Boies wrote in an email Wednesday afternoon. “Because those funds sit in FY ‘22, we technically will carry them over to FY ‘23 as fund balance, which is why it looks like we are using up fund balance to pay for these items.”
Various public hearings on the proposed budget and the recommended tax rate increases are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 11.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence encourages people to attend the hearings. To try and spur them to come, he suggested that some kind of public information session be held alongside the hearings. But that is not planned.
With the proposed tax rate hikes, “you may have done enough already” to get people to come, Boies quipped to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.