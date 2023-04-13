BERRYVILLE — Most residents soon will be paying more in taxes on their vehicles even though the tax rate isn’t rising.
Tuesday night, Berryville Town Council adopted an ordinance setting levies for tax year 2023. It also adopted a resolution reducing the amount of assistance vehicle owners receive annually through Virginia’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA).
The measures were part of budgeting for the fiscal year starting July 1. They were adopted in unanimous votes following public hearings during which nobody spoke. Vice Mayor Erecka Gibson made the motions to adopt them.
All levies remain the same as those for the current tax year. That includes the personal property (vehicle) tax rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. Under that rate, the owner of a car or truck assessed at $10,000 technically owes the town $125 in taxes.
That amount doesn’t include taxes owed to Clarke County.
PPTRA, adopted by the General Assembly in 1998, provides localities funds to apply toward residents’ personal property tax bills.
The lower PPTRA rate for 2023 will result in vehicle owners “paying more of the tax due on qualifying vehicles than they did in tax year 2022,” said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
In recent years, state funds covered 70% of what Berryville residents owed on their vehicles. They only had to pay 30% of what they owed.
The adopted resolution lowers the 70% to 35%, so vehicle owners now will have to fork over 65% of what they owe. To use a specific example, the owner of that hypothetical vehicle worth $10,000 will see his share of the bill increase from $37.50 to $81.25.
Town officials expect Berryville will continue receiving $209,917 in PPTRA funds yearly. Basically, residents’ shares of that sum are being reduced because of population growth, resulting in the money needing to be spread among more people, according to Treasurer Cynthia Poulin.
Under the resolution, the 35% tax relief will be applied to vehicles assessed at between $1,001 and $20,000. Those worth more will see the relief applied only to the first $20,000 of their values.
Berryville charges no taxes on personal vehicles assessed at $1,000 or less.
Vehicles used mainly for business or farming purposes don’t qualify for PPTRA relief. Mobile homes don’t, either.
The adopted ordinance keeps Berryville’s real estate tax rate at 20 cents per $100 of assessment. At that rate, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 will get another $300 bill from the town.
A public hearing on the town’s overall fiscal 2024 budget proposal likely will be held in May.
Monday night, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors held hearings on the county’s proposed budget and tax rates. No action was taken afterward.
Like with Berryville’s hearings, nobody spoke.
The county’s spending plan reduces the real estate rate by a penny to 60 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of that $150,000 home would see their county tax bill drop from $915 to $900.
Meanwhile, the personal property tax rate is recommended to decrease by 5%, from $4.496 to $4.2712 per $100.
The county also receives PPTRA funds to put toward people’s bills.
