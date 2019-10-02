WINCHESTER — A city woman who robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint in a crack cocaine-related heist will serve up to seven years for it.
In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday, Lydia Rose Honaker, also known as Lydia R. Pyper, pleaded guilty to robbery and received a 20-year sentence with 13 years suspended. She also received a year for a probation violation.
The robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Harvest Drive on May 24 of last year. An Uncle Sam’s Cab driver picked up Honaker, who put a knife to the driver’s throat and stole money and the driver’s phone. Honaker fled in a car driven by Patricia Ann Miller. Miller, 50, is serving up to 18 months after being sentenced in April.
Miller said she and Honaker smoked crack before the robbery and used the stolen money to buy more crack. The taxi driver gave a description of the car, leading to Honaker’s arrest shortly after the robbery. Honaker, of the first block of Cecil Street, confessed and said Miller helped arrange the heist by calling Uncle Sam’s and following the taxi in Honaker’s car.
State sentencing guideline recommendations called for a minimum of 6½ years, a midpoint of eight years and five months, and a maximum of 10 years. Upon release, Honaker will be on three years of supervised probation. She must also pay $471 in restitution to the driver and $13 to Uncle Sam’s.
The 47-year-old Honaker’s criminal record includes convictions of entering a structure to commit assault and battery, embezzlement, forgery, grand larceny, and possession of a controlled substance.
