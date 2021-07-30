WINCHESTER — Phone data helped apprehend a man suspected of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint on July 18, according to police.
The robbery occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of South Washington Street. The robber used the TextNow phone app to call for a Taxi Latino cab, according to Winchester Police Department Detective Jesse H. Thurman’s criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit. Thurman said the data was traced to a phone number, email address and Facebook photo. Thurman said he recognized Eric Deon Gilkerson as the man in the photo due to past interactions with him.
Thurman said the cabbie identified Gilkerson from a photo lineup as the robber, and Gilkerson confessed after being arrested Tuesday. Gilkerson, 21 and homeless, was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in a felony. He also has pending charges in Fauquier County for possession of burglary tools, entering a structure to commit assault and battery and conspiracy to enter a building to commit larceny.
Gilkerson was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Thursday. He is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.