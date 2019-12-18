WINCHESTER — The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) is expected to get an unexpected infusion of cash for the holidays.
Wishneff and Associates has decided to refinance the remaining $156,688 of a $200,000 loan issued by the EDA as part of the restoration of the former Taylor Hotel on the Loudoun Street Mall.
“It’s another step for us getting out of the Taylor Hotel,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the EDA.
The loan is part of a complex financial arrangement between the EDA and Wishneff that was put in place six years ago, when Jim Deskins was the authority’s executive director and Dale Iman was Winchester’s city manager. Hershberger and current City Manager Eden Freeman said it was not necessarily a deal they would have approved, but they are tasked with seeing it through to completion.
In 2013, the EDA and Roanoke-based consulting firm Wishneff and Associates partnered on the purchase and renovation of the former hotel that was built in 1848. The project was funded through a complicated mix of grant revenues, proceeds from the sale of historic tax credits, a $650,000 contribution from City Council and a $950,000 bank loan to the EDA’s Taylor Hotel Renovations LLC and Wishneff’s Taylor Plaza LLC.
In 2016, when Macado’s restaurant expressed a desire to open a location in the former hotel, Wishneff and Macado’s President Richard H. Macher bought the EDA’s 50% share of the property, with Macher paying $350,000 and Wishneff paying $50,000. Macher also assumed the EDA’s outstanding loan debt on the Taylor, which by then totaled about $1.44 million.
Payments toward the $200,000 portion of the loan were deferred for more than a year until Macado’s moved into the building on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester Business and Community Development Manager Shirley Dodson said on Tuesday. Since payments began, Wishneff has made monthly installments of $4,118 and reduced the outstanding loan balance to $156,688.
Hershberger said Wishneff recently decided to use another lending institution to refinance the remainder of his $200,000 EDA loan, which had a 1.75% annual interest rate.
“My assumption is they got better rates, better terms, so it helps us out,” Hershberger said. “We’re happy about it.”
Closing out the loan will not change the July 2014 agreement between the city, the EDA and Taylor Master Tenant LLC, a corporation established by Wishneff to manage the outdoor Taylor Pavilion next to the Taylor Hotel. Hershberger said Wishneff will continue to be paid a $3,541.67 monthly management fee until Aug. 8, 2024, or until his total debt on the hotel restoration project is reduced to $900,000, whichever comes first.
Hershberger and Freeman have said the $3,541.67 monthly payment far exceeds the amount needed for the pavilion’s utility fees and upkeep but was a necessary component of the overall financial package due to higher-than-anticipated costs for the Taylor Hotel’s extensive renovation.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting at Bonnie Blue Southern Market and Bakery, 334 W. Boscawen St., were Chairman Jeff Buettner, Vice Chairman Lauri Bridgeforth and members Tim Painter, Cary M. Craig Jr. and Douglas Toan. Member Addie Lingle participated via speakerphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.