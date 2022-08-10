WINCHESTER — One week after her husband announced he is stepping down as Winchester's sheriff to pursue another career opportunity, Debera Taylor is following suit with her job at NW Works Inc.
The CEO of the nonprofit at 3085 Shawnee Drive in Winchester said on Wednesday she has accepted a new job at Laurel Ridge Community College's Warrenton campus, where she will be involved with workforce development initiatives overseen by the college.
"As a leader, I've always been the person that wants to make sure people are professionally developed and trained," Taylor said. "This transition is a natural transition for me to partner with other businesses in the community and be able to identify what their training and development needs are from a corporate perspective."
Due to the location of her new job, Taylor said she and her spouse, Les Taylor, will be moving to another town.
Both Taylors are leaving office on Sept. 2.
Debera Taylor joined the NW Works Board of Directors in 2014, then took charge of the organization in October 2019. When she accepted the CEO job, she had no way of knowing the nonprofit was about to enter one of the most difficult periods in its 52-year history.
Just five months after Taylor was named CEO, the COVID-19 pandemic forced NW Works to temporarily shut down some of its job-training and employment programs for adults with intellectual, physical and emotional challenges.
"I had all these big ideas about what I wanted to do and how we could move things forward, then COVID made us pivot," she said on Wednesday.
Perhaps the most noticeable change Taylor had to make during the pandemic was shuttering the organization's Firefly Cafe in March 2021. The dining establishment in Winchester's Creekside Shopping Center had opened in 2015 and was primarily staffed by NW Works clients, but COVID-related revenue losses made it impossible to continue operations. The space was subsequently taken over by Pho Bistro Winchester, a privately owned restaurant that voluntarily retained several of the NW Works clients who had worked at Firefly.
Despite all the COVID-19 setbacks, Taylor said NW Works emerged from the two-year pandemic in great shape and ready to continue helping area adults who have special needs.
A media release issued by NW Works Marketing and Public Relations Manager Ellie Williams Tahmaseb states: "Two years after the onset of COVID-19, NW Works has returned to pre-pandemic service levels, supporting more than 100 adults with disabilities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland."
According to the release, the nonprofit under Taylor's leadership restarted its sidelined employment and training programs, bolstered its diversity and inclusion initiatives, developed a three-year strategic plan, increased efforts to connect clients with higher-paying jobs and expanded its partnerships with area businesses and service organizations.
"We've been able to move from having zero community engagement activities for our individuals," Taylor said about the job placement opportunities available to NW Works clients, "to now having six different community engagement partners in the community."
Things are currently going so well, Taylor said, "The board doesn't feel as though they need to have an interim [CEO] come in to work because the leadership team, the management team is as strong as it is."
"As the Board of Directors begins the search for Taylor’s replacement," the media release states, "the organization will be managed by Vice President of Finance and Human Resources Stephanie Lett."
"Her and I have worked together the entire time I've been here," Taylor said of Lett. "We've gone through all the changes in the organization together, and the board knows the team's in good hands.
"I will definitely miss the people here, the individuals that we serve, the mission, the organization," Taylor added. "The board, when they accepted my resignation, was open to me being an advisory member to the board when I'm ready."
To learn more about NW Works and the services it provides to adults with special needs, visit nwworks.com.
