WINCHESTER — Before crashing a car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building on Thursday, Morgan Daniel Mank was accused of threatening to kill his mother and threatening the therapeutic counselor assigned to him when he was convicted of gun theft in Frederick County in 2020.
Mank, 31, of the 42000 block of Rhett Drive in Ashburn, was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County on Tuesday night. He appeared briefly in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday morning on a probation revocation charge.
The charge is related to numerous violations, according to a report by Leila N. Dymczynski, a Virginia Department of Probation and Parole probation officer who supervises Mank. They include the Swift incident, text messages suggesting Mank was buying, selling or trading amphetamines, an apparent mental breakdown in Berryville in which police were called, alleged alcohol and drug use and multiple failures to report to his probation officer.
"Mr. Mank's social media accounts suggest he has an unhealthy infatuation with Taylor Swift," Dymczynski wrote. "The posts to his social media account have continued even after his [New York] arrest and despite the fact that a protective order has been issued. These posts, coupled with Mr. Mank's new charges, suggest that Mr. Mank currently poses a risk to his own well being and to public safety."
Mank was charged with driving while intoxicated over the crash in which he allegedly drove the wrong way down the street before ramming the car into Swift's apartment building. He is accused of then ripping an intercom off a wall in the building and reportedly told NYPD officers he wouldn't leave until he met with Swift. The 32-year-old Grammy-winning singer has been plagued by stalkers throughout her career.
"Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," Swift wrote in a 2020 Elle magazine essay. "We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."
Two days after being charged in the crash, Mank, who violated the terms of his probation by traveling to New York, tweeted about the incident.
"Well, at least I know I've dodged the biggest bullet in my life, bar none," said Mank, who was released on bond after the crash. "I'm definitely not a fan. She's the one that's been stalking me."
Mank's local problems with the law date back to Oct. 3, 2019, when he stole a pistol out of his mother's Frederick County home and pawned it at a pawn shop in Inwood, West Virginia. He was convicted of grand larceny of a firearm on Feb. 7, 2020, and received a two-year suspended sentence for the felony and was placed on two years of supervised probation.
On Oct. 9, 2019, Mank broke into his mother's home, according to a criminal complaint. When confronted by his mother and her boyfriend at the home the next day, Mank insisted the home belonged to him. He smashed items inside the residence and threatened to kill his mother and her boyfriend. "She advised she is scared of her son and he has mentioned to her that he would, 'dance on her grave,'" the complaint said.
Mank later pleaded guilty in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Nov. 16, 2020, to unlawful entry over the break in. Mank's mother, who has a protective order against him, wouldn't comment on Tuesday.
While on two years of supervised probation on the gun charge, Mank sent harassing and threatening texts to his therapeutic counselor including one that said he "hopes she dies," according to a probation violation report. The counselor ended up getting a protective order against Mank.
"I was absolutely fearful," she told a probation officer. "It just seems to be escalating."
Mank was found guilty on April 2 of a probation violation for threatening the counselor. He was sentenced to 90 days and placed back on supervised probation until May 7 of this year.
On the latest charge, a psychiatric evaluation of Mank was ordered to be completed by April 12 per the recommendation of Dymczynski. "There is evidence that Mr. Mank's mental health has deteriorated," she wrote.
Dymczynski said any future sentencing orders should forbid Mank to use alcohol or marijuana because it interferes with the prescription medicine he is taking. Mank is due back in court at 9 a.m. on April 22 when the results of the evaluation are expected to be discussed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, New York authorities had not contacted the county Commonwealth's Attorney's Office regarding possible extradition of Mank on the DWI charge, according Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth's attorney.
