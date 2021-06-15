WINCHESTER — Les Taylor announced Monday he is seeking a third four-year term as Winchester’s sheriff.
He did so in very low-key fashion, stating his decision and reasons for running in a brief email to The Winchester Star.
“Eight years ago, the good people of Winchester city elected me to be their sheriff,” Taylor, a Republican, wrote in the email. “They must have thought I did a pretty good job so they re-elected me again four short years ago. It has been my privilege to serve the citizens as their sheriff.”
Taylor, 51, was an investigator with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office when he topped Democrat Leonard Bauserman in his first race for city sheriff in 2013. Four years later, he held off a challenge from Democrat Greg Lambert to earn a second term.
“I have always prided myself as a sheriff for all the people and never let myself forget who I work for, the citizens,” Taylor wrote. “We have accomplished so much and have moved the city Sheriff’s Office forward, and we continue to look for and implement new cost-effective initiatives ...”
The Winchester Sheriff’s Office provides security at the Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St. and oversees the civil side of law enforcement in the city, including serving levies, managing extraditions and prisoner transports, evicting tenants for lease violations, and carrying out temporary detention orders for mental health patients.
“In my 20 years of serving in law enforcement, I have worn many different hats, but serving the wonderful citizens of this great city has been my highest honor,” Taylor wrote. “The men and women of this office represent the best of public safety and have the highest professionalism I’ve ever seen.”
Taylor, a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve, grew up in a military family. He and his wife, NW Works President and CEO Debera Taylor, have lived in Winchester for 25 years.
So far, Taylor is the only candidate for city sheriff. His name will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, when Winchester voters will also choose a governor, lieutenant governor, House of Delegates member, commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer. Also on Nov. 2, a special election will be held to select someone to fill the remaining year of a four-year Ward 1 term on City Council.
For more information about participating in this November’s election, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
