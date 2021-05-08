WINCHESTER — Being a teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic brought added meaning to this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week, which ended Friday.
“Nationally, locally, we all are just exhausted at this point, but we’re making more of a difference than we think we are,” said Tara Fulk, a fifth-grade teacher at Orchard View Elementary School in Frederick County.
Throughout the pandemic, teachers have pivoted to different types of instruction to reach their students. They either instruct a classroom full of students wearing face masks or they provide virtual instruction to a group of students at home. Sometimes they do both simultaneously.
Fulk’s class is completely virtual. She said she has an “amazing” group of students and that she has been impressed with how flexible and responsible they have been in a school year upended by COVID-19.
Even though she had never taught a virtual class before, Fulk said she has made it work with the help of her students.
“They deserve the best,” Fulk said, adding that her students have kept her motivated to push through a challenging year, and they let her know she is appreciated. When she had a family crisis, her students told her they cared about her and that she wasn’t alone.
Brandi Shirley, a kindergarten and first-grade virtual teacher at John Kerr Elementary School in Winchester, said she was surprised to be asked to teach a virtual class for her young learners, something she’d never done over a computer.
“Now I love it,” Shirley said. “I didn’t think it was going to be as easy as it truly is.”
Shirley teaches in an empty classroom at JKES. Her desk has two big monitors with a smart board behind her. She often teaches up to 19 students a day. They are encouraged to livestream video call into the class using Google Meet. In the morning, students learn about math and reading and in the afternoon they learn about science and social studies.
“The only thing different is my kids are not sitting in front of me,” she said. “I still teach the exact same way. I still do the exact same things I did in the classroom. I just do it on the computer now.”
While some students have struggled with virtual learning, others have thrived.
On Thursday, Shirley had two of her students, Cerri Shifflett and Charlie Clark, read aloud a book that Shirley shared on her screen with the students.
Cerri’s mother, Ashley Shifflett, attends the virtual classes with her daughter.
“I’m actually getting to see firsthand how it operates and works, and it’s been a pretty great year despite being virtual because you know it’s not ideal,” Shifflett said.
She added that Cerri didn’t know how to read at the beginning of the school year and now she’s reading entire Dr. Seuss books to her mother.
Greg Gaynor, who teaches special education students in Frederick County Public Schools’ virtual middle school academy, said he’s very pleased with how his students have grown, even though they haven’t been in the classroom for more than a year.
The biggest challenge at first was teaching his students about using technology. But once they got through that, they’ve “really risen to the occasion,” he said.
“They’re interfacing this all on their own without parent support,” Gaynor said.
His students also interact via video calls throughout the day.
Gaynor said he’s looking forward to returning to in-person learning next fall. He misses greeting his students when they come off the school bus in the morning, and he’s a little tired of giving high fives through the computer screen.
“It’s been a whole lot of work for everyone who’s a teacher,” Gaynor added. “They had to learn a whole new way of teaching.”
Alicia Wheeling has been teaching a combination of virtual and in-person classes for seventh-grade math students at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester, where at times she simultaneously livestreams her in-person class to virtual students. She’s also been individually meeting with her virtual students to review missing work and assignments.
“It’s exhausting, it is,” Wheeling said, adding there’s a lot of prep work involved with teaching, especially in virtual environments.
Kim Barker has been teaching her kindergarten students at D.G. Cooley Elementary School in Clarke County in-person all year, but she said she would like to see if it’s possible to continue holding virtual meetings with staff and parents for the convenience factor.
In fact, Baker said she held a parent-teacher conference this year over a video call where one parent was calling from work dressed in her hospital scrubs.
Baker and Barbie Yeager, who teaches first grade at D.G. Cooley, are looking forward to the day when face masks are no longer needed, especially for younger students.
“Getting the kids to work more in groups will be nice again, because this year they have to keep their distance,” Yeager said.
Teachers have also seen acknowledged support through salary raises that will be in place next year. Frederick County Public Schools will be giving teachers an average salary increase of more than 6% for fiscal year 2022. Clarke County Public Schools teachers will receive a 5% increase, and Winchester Public Schools is still hoping to secure a 5% increase for its teachers.
Vikki Davis, a Spanish teacher at James Wood High School in Frederick County, said she’s extremely excited about getting a raise.
“That’s a huge deal,” she said. “I think that showed that our superintendent was really pulling for us and the community was as well. So that was definitely big and very, very appreciated.”
