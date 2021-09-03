WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine describes the division’s 2022 Teacher of the Year Melissa Barb as an outstanding and passionate teacher who works to help all her students succeed.
“She develops meaningful connections with her students, customizes her instruction based upon their needs and interests, and is committed to professional growth,” Sovine said in a news release. “In addition, Mrs. Barb has exemplified great patience and flexibility throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in order to best serve students.”
Barb was surprised when Sovine walked into her Middletown Elementary School kindergarten classroom Wednesday to share the news with Barb and her students.
“I think he was a very brave man to come in on the eighth day of kindergarten,” she told The Star laughing.
Even a day after Barb found out she was the FCPS 2022 Teacher of the Year, she said it’s still hard to believe.
“It feels very surreal,” she said. “I’m very honored.”
Barb has spent her entire nine-year career at Middletown Elementary School, primarily teaching first grade before this year.
In 2004, she earned an associates degree from Lord Fairfax Community College in education, general studies and liberal arts. She also has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education for PreK-6 from Old Dominion University.
Barb has learned that building meaningful connections helps students make noticeable gains in school.
“The more you are connected with a student, the more that they are willing to respect you and work hard for you,” she said. “If you don’t have that connection, sometimes it’s really hard to have them do their best work.”
At the beginning of the school year, Barb said she likes to ask fun questions about the students during one-on-one time.
Barb said being “silly” at times can also help build connections. She added that it’s mainly important to be consistent, loving and nurturing with students.
For instance, Barb said a student was recently making a lot of poor decisions at school. When she pulled him to the side and asked why, the student explained he believed he was just a bad child. She replied that wasn’t true and he was good child making bad choices and good people make bad choices sometimes, but they’re still good as people.
After their discussion, Barb said the student’s behavior improved in the classroom and he’s showing more respect toward her.
“I think he just felt like he had been told a lot that he was bad and just needed to know that he is good,” Barb said.
For Barb, this award means a lot, especially after the extremely difficult year she’s experienced. In July, her husband died of brain cancer.
“So last year was very rough,” she said tearing up. “I was dealing with him in and out of hospitals and stuff like that and his end of life stuff.”
As she navigated her husband’s declining health, Barb was virtually teaching first graders.
“The teaching part, it was my savior. It just feels like home here and they helped me get through so much and I couldn’t wait for the year to start, because I knew that once the year had started I would be able to be inspired again,” Barb said.
Even when teaching virtually, Barb said she found ways to build connections. She explained that seeing students in their homes also helped build more in-depth relationship with their family members.
Barb was one of three finalists for the Teacher of the Year Award along with Evendale Elementary School Special Education Teacher Beth Sager and Jordan Springs Elementary School English Language Learner Teacher Jackie Zacarias.
The Teacher of the Year program began at FCPS in 1990.
Each spring, every school site nominates one candidate, each of whom is asked to complete an application that is reviewed by a committee of community leaders and educators. Three finalists are selected and interviewed to determine the Frederick County Teacher of the Year. The recipient represents Frederick County in the Virginia Teacher of the Year program.
The Teacher of the Year receives a plaque; a gold signet ring featuring the school division’s logo encircled by the words “Teacher of the Year”; a $3,000 spending account to be used for instructional materials, supplies or travel; and a $250 gift card. Runners-up receive a plaque; a $1,000 spending account to be used for instructional materials, supplies or travel; and a $250 gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.