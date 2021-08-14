The following received awards during the 2021-22 convocation for Winchester Public Schools:
- Excellence in Service Awards — Roland LaFollette, Claudia Young and Jessica Summers
- Handley Trustee's Stewart Bell Jr. Excellence in Teaching Award — Heather Campbell ($4,000 prize)
- Winchester Education Association's Friend of Education Award — Shenandoah University for holding mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic earlier this year
- Winchester Education Association's Loy Come Back to Teach Scholarship — Thomas Keeler ($5,000), Malory Quick ($5,000), Alli Di Giovanni ($2,500), Samuel Chavez ($2,500) and Tessie Mogle ($2,500)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.