Before students walk into Amanda Booker’s classroom to learn about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed 2,996 people in the U.S., she often asks them to talk to their parents.
“Every year, it’s kind of challenging to tackle this very sensitive and complex subject with kids who haven’t had any kind of recent memory of it,” said Booker, who teaches at Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville.
Students are encouraged to ask their parents where they were and what they remember about 9/11, when terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the Pentagon in Arlington and the World Trade Center in New York City. Another plane was headed for Washington, D.C., but crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers fought the hijackers and prevented another major attack.
Booker said this has led to good conversations among students and their families as well as in the classroom.
Virginia has no set curriculum to teach 9/11, Booker said, so it’s up to the teacher to determine when content will be taught and to what extent.
J-WMS students also have been asked to reflect on the real meaning of patriotism, she added. Some students answered guided questions, while others wrote poems and journal reflections.
Something she found surprising this year, which is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is that several of her younger students didn’t know about 9/11 until it was brought up in class recently.
“It was like introducing the topic to many of them for the first time,” Booker said. “That was kind of surprising to me, because I feel like that this is the first year it’s really felt like that for me.”
Some sixth graders were so moved to learn about the historic, tragic day that they made a makeshift memorial on Booker’s white board, she said.
On Friday, Daniel Morgan Middle School teacher James Lupton made sure to contextualize 9/11, as he explained to his students that it sparked the start of the war in Afghanistan, which the U.S. recently ended.
In the fall of 1975, Lupton remembers as a fourth grader listening to news about the U.S. leaving the war in Vietnam.
He noted that these two events feel like history repeating itself, just as the COVID-19 pandemic feels a lot like the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, which killed 60 million worldwide.
Lupton told the students that the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 was the last attack on U.S. soil before Sept. 11, 2001.
“As scary as the world is, this isn’t new,” he said.
Throughout his class, Lupton played clips explaining 9/11. He said it’s important to understand points of view and focus on the social-emotional well-being of students when they’re learning about tragic events such as 9/11.
Lupton said 9/11 compelled him to change his career path from a diplomatic security guard to a teacher to help make an impact on his community. In a way, the event helped him find his calling as a teacher.
“I think it’s easy to watch these things and it doesn’t seem real,” he said. “So I try to make history seem real.”
The real tragedy, he said, is to not learn from history’s mistakes.
