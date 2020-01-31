WINCHESTER — A Millbrook boys’ basketball team that is used to playing without key contributors found a way to dig deep and succeed yet again on Friday night.
The Pioneers did not have the services of star guard Taralle Hayden, but a well-rounded effort in which three players had 12 points each to lead Millbrook helped result in a 55-50 win over Sherando.
The Pioneers (14-5, 10-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) completed a season sweep of the Warriors (4-16, 2-10) and strengthened their hold on first place (a two-game lead over Handley).
A 7-0 run over 64 seconds that extended Millbrook’s lead to 51-40 at the 4:17 mark of the fourth quarter proved too much for a Sherando team led by 6-foot-5 Keli Lawson (17 points, 10 rebounds) to overcome.
T.J. Spain was part of the group that stepped up without Hayden, the team leader in assists (2.8) and steals (2.0) and the No. 2 scorer (12 points per game). In his first game back after missing two weeks with an injury, the team’s second-leading rebounder (5 per game) had 12 points and eight rebounds.
“We’re a good team, and we’re strong,” Spain said. “We call each other brothers. This is big family to be a part of, so yeah [we’re resilient].”
Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs couldn’t say why Hayden wasn’t with the team on the bench Friday, but he gave credit to his team for not letting it affect them. The Pioneers started the year without point guard Jordan Jackson for several games because of injury.
“We’re finding contribution from different people, whether they show up on the stat sheet or not,” said Grubbs, who also got 12 points each from Tyson Stewart and Julien Hagerman. “This whole season has kind of been next man up. Injuries are occasionally a blow to you. Sometimes you take those injuries and you have kids step up, your bench gets a little deeper, and that helps you out in the long run.
“With Jordan being out at the start of the year, that allowed us to get some other kids more time. Now we have some kids making contributions that weren’t really playing too many minutes.”
The Pioneers also received solid contributions from players like Michael Robertson, Diante Ball, Quinten Jones and Jeremy McClarn.
Everyone on the floor contributed to help Millbrook get the breathing room it needed to close the game out.
Zach Symons finally made the first free throw of the game for Sherando with 5:29 left to make it 44-40 Pioneers, but Millbrook scored quickly in transition on two straight trips to push its lead to 49-40 28 seconds later.
Stewart set up the first basket by running the floor, then sending a bounce pass once he crossed the top of the key toward Spain by the left block. With his back to the baseline, Spain quickly whipped a pass to Ben Oates (seven points), who finished in the lane.
On the Pioneers’ next possession, Millbrook found Stewart in the right corner for a 3-pointer to make it 49-40. Later, Spain added a putback basket to make it 51-40 with 4:17 left.
Sherando had just four turnovers in the second half after committing three in the first half, but the defense of Jackson (eight points, two steals) and Stewart helped create multiple turnovers down the stretch.
“They had good ball movement, and we had turnovers at the end that we can’t have happen,” Warriors coach Garland Williams said. “We had some moments where we did a little too much dribbling instead of passing the ball. And they have good quick guys that we lost [on the floor], and they were able to hit some shots on us.”
Sherando got to within 53-48 on a Darius Lane 3-pointer with 45 seconds left, but the Pioneers held the ball for the next 21 seconds (Sherando had to foul three times to put Millbrook in the one-and-one), and Stewart hit two free throws with 24 seconds left to make it 55-48.
The Pioneers missed their last 10 shots of the first half to fall behind 24-23 at the break after leading 23-18 with 3:55 left, but made 6 of 9 shots in the third to take a 39-36 lead after three quarters.
Millbrook led 18-14 after one quarter, with Spain hitting a jumper at the buzzer after grabbing an offensive rebound and falling backward.
