WINCHESTER — Ken Blackwell says his TeamLogic IT staff has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to growing the franchise in the Winchester area.
Blackwell, who founded the Winchester location of the nationwide TeamLogic IT company with his wife Pam at 199 Sulky Drive, has been able to grow the business by nearly 50% in each of the last two years.
“First of all, I’ve been an entrepreneur for 30-plus years and growing businesses is nothing new to me. But the teamwork and being able to recruit good people who are flexible has really helped. And the community around us is great,” Blackwell said. “The Winchester area helps us recruit good talent. We’ve got a good quality of life and good cost structures.”
Blackwell also serves as an adjunct professor at Lord Fairfax Community College and recruits regularly from there as well as George Mason University
“The fact that we were able to do this in the Winchester market and be one of the fastest-growing TeamLogic offices and have the level of growth that we have is incredible,” he said. “It’s driven by a great work force here with a great work ethic.”
TeamLogic IT provides outsourced IT management for small and medium-sized businesses. The company provides help desk services, network implementation, cybersecurity and other technology services.
“Typically, most of these businesses are not large enough to have their own IT staff internally. They outsource that to us, and we manage it for them. Some of the larger companies do have some IT staff, and we augment their work,” Blackwell said. “We’re pretty broad here. Sometimes we say, ‘If it blinks, we’ll help you with it.’ Pretty much anything electronic, we can handle.”
TeamLogic IT is a nationwide brand with more than 250 locations across the country. The Blackwells started the Winchester franchise in 2017. They opened another office in Leesburg around the same time and then branched out to Manassas in late 2020.
The headquarters of the Blackwells’ TeamLogic IT franchise remain in Winchester.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, tech companies like TeamLogic IT saw an increase in the need for their services.
“We had some customers downsizing and essentially being shut down who were looking for ways at cutting costs, and we worked with them to help them get through it,” Blackwell said. “At the same time, it was driving new business for us because more people were working from home and looking for cybersecurity and other technology services. There were more devices being used that we were able to position for customers.”
TeamLogic IT has also helped clients with e-commerce efforts through the pandemic.
In 2020, the Winchester location grew about 43%, Blackwell said, and it saw a similar growth in 2021.
“We haven’t talked a lot about our growth because it’s hard to talk about accelerating growth when a lot of your customers and your neighbors are suffering through all of this,” he added. “We’re sensitive to the struggles others have had.”
The Winchester location didn’t just see an uptick in servicing local clients.
Blackwell and his staff began to run help desk services for several TeamLogic offices throughout the country. They started servicing a help desk for an office in Ohio and now service 29 TeamLogic help desks nationwide.
The Winchester location will handle services they can do over the phone, and if a tech is needed to visit the client in person, the local office handles that.
Blackwell said the Winchester location has about 1,000 devices and customers supported locally, but with the help desk services it services about 10,000 customers across the country.
With all of that growth, Blackwell said the Winchester location is currently anticipating a move to a location near Winchester Regional Airport, which will allow for expanded space and more growth.
For more information about TeamLogic IT, visit www.teamlogicit.com/winchesterva610/About-Us.
