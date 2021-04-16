WINCHESTER — COVID-19 has made it clear how important technology access is for students, particularly if they can’t come to school.
Frederick Douglass Elementary School Principal Stephanie Downey said it would have been very difficult to survive as a school during the pandemic without employees like Kelly Carey, an instructional technology resource teacher at FDES and John Kerr Elementary School.
She said Carey has played a critical role in helping teachers, students and their families adjust to virtual learning.
This led to Carey being named Winchester Public Schools’ 2021 Teacher of the Year on Thursday.
Carey was surprised with the good news by WPS officials, who came to the FDES lobby bearing balloons and flowers. She said she had a hunch something was up when she saw people peaking from Downey’s office and surrounding it just before she was told.
“I’m smiling underneath,” quipped Carey, who received the honor while wearing a COVID-19 face mask.
Carey, who lives in Clear Brook, has been instrumental in forming and maintaining relationships with distance learners during the pandemic and has worked weekly with families, said Aaron McBride, WPS director of technology.
“I appreciate the recognition for all the work that we have done, but it really comes down to the students and the community,” said Carey, who has worked in education for 14 years. “That’s what we’re looking for and that’s where the hard work and the drive comes from, making sure we’re doing what’s best for everybody.”
She has been in her current job for four years. She also spent five years as a librarian at JKES.
Carey is a key support system to help staff and students navigate technology. She also helped roll out the implementation of an online platform to manage classwork called Canvas. And she helped students get access to technology and internet through services offered by the school division.
For her, it’s important to be proactive, even in situations such as the pandemic when it feels nearly impossible to do so.
To help prepare both hybrid and distance learners for the sudden transition to online learning, Carey helped develop how-to videos to answer the many questions students would have as they switched to virtual learning. She’s also held online information training sessions for families to learn more about technology use in schools.
This kind of work often goes on behind the scenes, so Carey said the recognition means a lot to her.
“It’s heartfelt to be validated to know I am doing something that helps,” she said.
Carey was nominated for WPS Teacher of the Year once before. Every year each of the seven schools in the division nominate a teacher for consideration.
As the winner, Carey will now be considered for a similar regional honor. The regional winner advances to a state level contest, and the state winner advances to a national level competition.
