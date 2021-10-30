WINCHESTER — Local entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to spend 54 hours over three days perfecting a business model that can be used for a potential startup company.
The Techstars Startup Weekend, hosted by the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) in conjunction with Shenandoah University’s entrepreneurship department and business school, will be held Nov. 12-14. Anyone — high school students, startup enthusiasts and established entrepreneurs — are encouraged to participate.
“Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester is an inclusive event. Anyone with ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit is welcome,” said Montressa Washington, assistant professor of management and director of Shenandoah University’s Institute for Entrepreneurship. “We have the methods, tools and support to transform where you are in a 54-hour period. Don’t wait. Don’t stand on the sidelines.”
Participants will “learn how to think, work and build like a startup” using Techstars’ model, which includes small group-driven participation.
Techstars, which funds nonprofits in the U.S. and internationally that advance equity and inclusion in entrepreneurship, has used these types of events around the world, according to its website.
The action begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Participants will arrive and start with business pitches. They’ll come up with an idea and pitch it to the rest of the group. The group will choose their top pitches and then divide into smaller groups to begin fleshing out the pitches.
On the second day, participants will research and begin mapping out business plans and models. They’ll then take to the streets and talk to people about their pitch to gather information on whether the product or service would be feasible in the market. That same day, they’ll meet with mentors to push their plans into action.
Finally, participants will polish their pitches and present them to judges on Sunday, culminating with a final dinner and judging.
All participants will receive a year-long subscription for a GoDaddy domain name as well as access to Google for Startups, which is a suite of Google products for startups and small businesses.
Each participant in the winning group will receive a business support package that totals $2,500, which includes a six-month spot at a local co-working space, a mentor pairing, some books on entrepreneurship and other local business services.
Everyone will learn something along the way, said Ryan Hall, entrepreneurial ecosystem builder with SCCF.
“It’s not only the education that you’ll get around business validation and creating a startup, but you’re meeting with other entrepreneurs and mentors and founders that may have skills that you may need on your team or making connections that could be beneficial when you do go start your own business,” Hall said. “You could take the idea and go with it. It should be a business idea that you can then take and grow with if you so choose afterward.”
Those who are interested can register at event.techstars.com/event/Whz1F7qjxp.
Student tickets, which include high school and college students, are $20. Tickets for startup enthusiasts and entrepreneurs are $45. The cost for those wishing to be a sponsor or a partner is $250.
