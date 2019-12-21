WINCHESTER — A teenager who police said threatened to shoot people at a home in the Regency Lakes community around 8:30 p.m. Thursday surrendered after a brief standoff.
No one was hurt in the incident which occurred near 2432 Berryville Pike (Va. 7), according to an email on Friday from Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said a relative of 18-year-old suspect Daniel Scott Simmons called 911 and said that in addition to threatening to shoot people in the home, Simmons vowed to shoot police who responded to the scene.
Deputies established a perimeter around the mobile home and when Simmons came outside to smoke a cigarette around 9:25 p.m., he was arrested. Covert said Simmons was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol that was confiscated by police. “Interviews were conducted with people inside of the residence who stated that Simmons was acting erratic, waving the gun around and stating he would, ‘shoot cops that showed up,’” Covert said.
Simmons, a county resident, was charged with brandishing a weapon. Simmons is due in Frederick General District Court at 10 a.m. March 2. He was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday night.
