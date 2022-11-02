WINCHESTER — A 17-year-old Winchester boy has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a street race that left a bicyclist with broken bones.
According to a media release from the Winchester Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Berryville Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to the scene for a report of a hit and run accident. When they arrived, the release states, they found a 26-year-old Winchester man who had been riding his bike on Berryville Avenue and was struck by a car that fled the scene. The bicyclist was transported to Winchester Medical Center with multiple fractures and serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
With assistance from the Frederick County and Clarke County sheriff's offices, Winchester Police Department investigators spoke to witnesses who reportedly saw two vehicles traveling at high speeds apparently racing on Berryville Avenue. According to the release, witnesses said the race ended with the sound of squealing tires, indicating the drivers had slammed on their brakes.
A short time later, after ensuring the injured bicyclist was receiving medical attention, officers tracked down a white 1995 Honda sedan in the 700 block of Baker Lane that had sustained front-end damage. A 17-year-old male from Winchester, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with driving without a license, felony hit and run and a felony count of causing injury to another person while racing. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Frederick County for processing.
The Winchester Police Department is still investigating the incident and looking for information about the driver of the second vehicle involved in the incident. The car, described as a green Dodge Charger, was last seen heading east on Berryville Avenue, the release states.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's non-emergency line at 540-662-4131, or anonymously contact Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS or through its P3 app for tablets and smartphones. Any information submitted to Crime Solvers that leads to an arrest could make the tipster eligible for a cash reward.
