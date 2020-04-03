WINCHESTER — A teenager is accused of badly beating a fellow teen on the Loudoun Street Mall about 3:00 p.m. on March 26.
The 18-year-old complainant was treated and released from Winchester Medical Center for bruises and cuts to her face and head, according to an email from Winchester Police Department Lt. Amanda R. Behan on Wednesday. Behan wouldn’t provide the name or age of the suspect, but said she is under 18. She also wouldn’t say what the motivewas for the fight.
The fight was filmed on a phone and shown on Facebook. Behan said police have a copy of the video. The girl was charged with malicious wounding.
