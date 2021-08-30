WINCHESTER — An 18-year-old Frederick County man is accused of killing his grandmother.
David Austin Rowe has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dianna Lynne Swaner, according to a Monday news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. It said Rowe called 911 at 10:48 a.m. Saturday and reported his 63-year-old grandmother was laying on the floor of her home in the 1300 block of Quail Road and appeared to be dead.
The death was determined to be a homicide, but the release didn't say what led to the determination or why Rowe was charged with the killing.
- Read Tuesday's Winchester Star for the full story.
This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Dianna Lynne Swaner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.