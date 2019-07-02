A Teen Poetry Contest sponsored by Friends of Handley Regional Library is being held along with the Literary Festival. The winner will take home $500.
The award will be given to a single, previously unpublished poem (of any length and style) by any writer aged 13-19. The winning author –and three finalists– will have an opportunity to read their poem during a reception ceremony at Winchester Book Gallery on July 19.
The deadline for entries is Friday.
There is no entry fee, and all submissions (two poems max, per entry) should be sent via email to info@1455litarts.org. Please provide a cover letter and short bio, but the poem itself should include no personal information.
