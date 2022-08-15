WINCHESTER — A 17-year-old Chantilly girl recently raised nearly $25,000 for the Winchester Rescue Mission.
Actually, that statement is not quite accurate. Mia Perdue was only 16 when she held the fundraiser, Project Lighthouse, at the International Country Club in Fairfax. She didn't turn 17 until Friday, when Mia and her brother Carter Perdue, parents Corey and Mary Beth Perdue, and grandparents Peggy and Pete Perdue delivered an oversized check for $24,750 to the mission at 435 N. Cameron St.
"I had a lot of help from other people," the birthday girl said about the June 17 fundraising event. "My parents had a lot of connections and friends in the area that we knew would be willing to come to the event and contribute."
Despite Mia's modesty, her dad said she deserves the bulk of the credit.
"She took all the responsibility onto herself," Corey said. "She worked with all of the sponsors, made sure the invitations were going out, coordinated the event with the country club. Just watching her manage the details, manage the logistics ... as a parent, it was extremely gratifying."
Corey and Mary Beth said they thought 15 or 20 people would show up for the fundraiser and that everything would wrap up in two hours or less. Instead, Project Lighthouse attracted almost 100 guests and lasted six hours.
"We had drinks and appetizers, and we had a DJ and a little dance party," Mia said.
Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas also traveled to Fairfax to tell the fundraiser's guests how their donations would be put to use helping homeless men and women who need emergency shelter and support to get their lives back on track.
"Brandan speaking made it real for everybody," Mary Beth said. "It was just wonderful to watch."
If you're wondering why a Chantilly resident would hold a fundraiser in Fairfax for a Winchester nonprofit, here's the answer: Mia's grandparents both live in Winchester and volunteer at the Rescue Mission, and Peggy serves on its board of directors.
"I decided to help because it's really important to both my grandparents, especially my grandma," Mia said. "I've heard her talk about it a lot and how much she does for it and how special it is to her."
Peggy said she was impressed that Mia took the initiative to stage a fundraiser for the mission, but she never dreamed her granddaughter would raise as much money as she did.
"I was expecting maybe $5,000," Peggy said on Friday.
Even Mia was surprised by the $24,750 in donations. When asked if she thought beforehand she could raise that much money, she flatly said, "No."
"She's special," Pete said. "I always tell her she's my favorite granddaughter, and she says, 'I'm your only granddaughter!'"
Mia's 14-year-old brother Carter said his big sister worked hard to make Project Lighthouse a success.
"I'm not really shocked that she did this because she's always been caring and compassionate and willing to help others," Carter said.
"We're super proud of her," Corey said. "I don't think it's common for people this age to think that big, that differently, about other people."
Winchester Rescue Mission Development Director Vicki Culbreth said proceeds from Mia's fundraiser will help with construction costs for a new shelter with in-house support services for homeless men and women that is currently being readied at 2655 Valley Ave.
"Initially, our focus is getting the emergency shelter open," Vicki said. "Winter is coming pretty quickly and we have got to get in there and get it ready because our demand right now is higher than we've ever seen."
"I'm really glad the money is going to be used to help people," said Mia, a rising high school senior who plans on attending Villanova University next year.
To learn more about the Winchester Rescue Mission, visit winrescue.org.
What a wonderful deed, Mia!!!
