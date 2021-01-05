WINCHESTER — Over the objections of a prosecutor, a judge on Monday allowed a teenager who police say shot himself in the hand to be released from juvenile custody to get surgery.
Police said the 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand on Dec. 12 in his bedroom in a home on Berryville Avenue.
The bullet passed through the boy’s left hand and hit another teen in the leg. The wounds weren’t life-threatening, but a letter from a doctor said the boy would be at risk of having limited mobility in his hand if the surgery wasn’t done promptly, according to testimony in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Because police said the boys initially lied about how the shooting occurred, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV said he was reluctant to release the boy. Police said they are still investigating how the boys got the semi-automatic pistol, and Eldridge said the serial number on the gun had been scratched off.
He said concerns raised by Marie E. Acosta, a county assistant commonwealth’s attorney, that the boy was a danger to himself or the community were legitimate.
“But when I have a doctor say he could have a permanent injury if he doesn’t get the surgery promptly, that weighs heavily,” Eldridge said.
Defense attorney Louis Campola had pressed Eldridge to allow the surgery to occur. He emphasized the shooting was accidental and involved youths who are 15 and 16. He said they were scared, which was why they lied about how the shooting occurred. “They can’t even smoke and yet we expect them to act like adults,” he said.
The boy will be on house arrest while recovering from the surgery.
