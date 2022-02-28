WINCHESTER — The adult sister of a 14-year-old girl received minor injuries after the girl allegedly stabbed her during a Feb. 7 fight in a home on Circle Street.
The stabbing was reported to police at 8:54 a.m. The woman received a puncture wound and scratches, according to a Monday email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. He said a verbal argument turned physical and the girl allegedly stabbed her sister with a steak knife. The girl was arrested and charged with felonious assault on Feb. 22.
Further details were unavailable.
