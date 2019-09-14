BERRYVILLE — Patsy Burner and John Malone are proving that love conquers all.
More than 60 years after they first met, the former teenage sweethearts are getting married on Sept. 21 at Salem Regular Baptist Church near Boyce.
Neither are nervous about their forthcoming nuptials. It just feels right to them. They've remained friends over the years.
"I've always cared for him," Burner said. "We've gotten along well as friends. But over time, there were feelings" beyond friendship.
It will be Burner's second marriage and Malone's fifth. Malone supposes that if he had married her many years ago, there wouldn't have been anyone else for him over the years.
"I've had a feeling for her for a long time," he said. "I just didn't know what is was" until earlier this year, when he realized he still loved her.
Now in their early 70s, Burner and Malone met when she was 9 and he was 10. They dated while they were students at the old Clarke County High School.
Neither recalls why they broke up.
Following graduation, Malone served two years in the Army assigned to Vietnam after being drafted, and Burner met and married someone else.
"But we stayed in touch," she said.
She and his sister maintained a close friendship. She and Malone also frequently saw each other.
Burner lost her previous husband, Ralph, to cancer in 2001 after 33 years and raising two children together. She still loves him, she admitted. Malone is fine with that.
But "that's her past life," said Malone. "I'm her future."
Malone has a child by birth, and he and a previous wife raised 129 foster children, two of whom they adopted. His most recent marriage ended in 2016.
He and Burner started dating again about two years ago. Their relationship began heating up earlier this year.
One day, he couldn't reach her on the phone. He later learned that she was in intensive care with kidney problems. He visited her every day that she was hospitalized.
When she returned home, "I just took on the role of being her caregiver," Malone said.
After a subsequent hospital stay because of a fainting spell, Burner underwent dialysis for a while, and her condition stabilized.
Her kidneys now are functioning at 25% capacity, and doctors say that is sufficient, she said.
Both believe their health has improved as a result of being in a happy relationship.
One evening when he was out buying dinner for them, Malone decided it was time to get serious about the relationship. He came home and asked Burner to marry him. She would have to think about it, she told him.
"I was very shocked," she admitted.
However, she didn't have to think long before she realized she had fallen in love with him. She told him 'yes" the next day.
Malone had walked out of the room when a reporter asked Burner why she loves him. He turned around and came back in.
"I want to hear this myself," he chuckled.
"He's wonderful," Burner said. "We do things together. We cook together. It's been great."
And, "his family has been wonderful," she said. "I've gotten along really well with all of them."
Everyone who she knows who meets him likes him, she said.
Malone said he loves Burner simply because she is a lovable person with whom he enjoys spending time.
They have their differences. When it comes to football, for instance, he likes the Washington Redskins. She prefers the Dallas Cowboys.
"We have fun picking at each other about that," Malone said.
But if they have a serious disagreement, they resolve it through talking.
"Communication is the key" to a successful relationship, Malone said.
More than 100 people have been invited to their wedding and the reception. Burner and Malone said they are looking forward to it.
"Ralph always said he wanted me to find someone else" if he was to pass away before her, Burner said. "I told him I didn't want anyone else."
She has changed her mind, though.
"I think it's going to be a wonderful life" after she weds again, she said.
