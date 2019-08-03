WINCHESTER — A local nonprofit group that provides agriculture vocational training for at-risk teens and those with disabilities has found a new home at 129 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
The move to the new space in March comes as Teaching Employment Enhancement Necessary for Survival (TEENS Inc.) is experiencing growing student participation and financial stability.
When TEENS Inc. launched in 2014, it had about $5,000 in its account. Now, it has more than $100,000 in the bank, said Winchester resident Johnny Craig, who is executive director and founder of the organization. He credits the growth to donations and profits from crops grown by students.
Craig doesn't know the exact number of students who have participated in the program over the past five years, but he estimates it has been hundreds. This summer, about 30 students have been involved in TEENS Inc., and there has been record participation this year. This is also the first year the program has held a camp.
"We're doing good," Craig said.
The nonprofit group moved from Hedgebrook Farm in Frederick County, partly so TEENS Inc. could work more closely with the Youth Development Centerl located next door to its new location. Students and staff at TEENS Inc. have been helping take care of the YDC's grounds for the program. Eventually, Craig hopes to purchase and own a farm to serve as the nonprofit's permanent home.
Including Craig, TEENS Inc. has a staff of seven people. More people are hired as more students show interest in the program. Each staff member has some kind of professional background in social work or therapy.
A lot of the students who have gone through TEENS Inc. have dealt with the criminal justice system, live with a disability or have been through a major hardship, Craig said. He hopes his program can help instill a sense of community in them and the value of giving back, adding that he wants to change the stigma that there's no hope for children who have gone through serious struggles.
"These kids learn the value of helping others," Craig said. "Usually they are considered as negative in the community to have hardship."
Another main goal of the program is to encourage participants to either further their education or enter the workforce after high school, said Steve Deadwyler, of West Virginia, and a vocational mentor of TEENS Inc.
Students enter the program through various channels, including the Department of Social Services, school divisions, the juvenile probation office and private referrals, Deadwyler said.
The program's garden, built and maintained by the students, is an opportunity for them to learn skills they can apply anywhere.
"We use our garden vegetables as of way of learning transferable skills," Deadwyler said.
For several years TEENS Inc. took part in the Old Town Winchester farmer's market selling the produce its students grew. The group is taking a break this year but plans to sell produce on the side of the road in front of its new location.
One of TEENS Inc.'s success stories is Sauel Castillo, 17, a junior at James Wood High School. Sauel has been a part of TEENS Inc. for the past three years and recently got a job working as a waiter at a local restaurant.
Sauel has learned how to use the aquaponic towers that take care of the program's crops. Each of the 13 aquaponic towers are connected to 28 holes where water trickles down to the crops. Within a 31-day period, the towers make it possible to grow a plant from seed to harvest, Craig said.
At first, Sauel said he didn't want to do any work when he joined TEENS Inc. When he realized he was learning valuable skills, he grew more interested and involved in the program. Now, Sauel trains other students how to work with the aquaponic towers.
"I like the community," Sauel said. "I learned to grow."
A favorite experience for Sauel at TEENS Inc. was helping put together a shed to store the produce that is harvested.
Currently, TEENS Inc. grows about 60 to 70 heads of lettuce a week, 50 pounds of collard greens a week and 70 pounds of tomatoes a week. Other vegetables that are grown include cucumbers, egg plant and okra.
Students are often sent home with fresh vegetables as well.
Pam Smith, of Winchester, a vocational agricultural mentor at TEENS Inc., said it has been beneficial for her to watch the students in the program grow and change throughout the process.
"Just helping them get through life's challenges" is what makes the work rewarding, she said.
One former student in TEENS Inc. went from living in a closet, because his house was so overcrowded, to moving to California to make music, Craig said.
Craig said another student who experienced trauma is now a manager for a restaurant in the area.
And one participant went from the local juvenile justice system to making $18 an hour doing landscape work in Northern Virginia using skills he learned from TEENS Inc., Craig said.
Twin brothers Avery and Alex Randall, both 13 years old and eighth graders at Daniel Morgan Middle School, started participating in TEENS Inc. in April. Since then, the two have been working in the garden and helping balance the pH in the water in the aquaponic towers.
Alex added that if there's too much or too little pH, the plants won't grow.
"Just like people, too," Craig said. "If they don't get the love they need, they don't grow fully, like fertilizing the soul."
The twins' favorite moment so far with TEENS Inc. was when they went to Sherando Park to go fishing, even though they didn't catch anything.
Students also volunteer for various nonprofit groups, including the Winchester Rescue Mission, where Alex and Avery washed dishes. Both said it feels good to give back.
For Craig, starting and continuing TEENS Inc. has been a "labor of love."
"There's such a need in our community to help the kids who are not successful," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.