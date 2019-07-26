STEPHENS CITY — Teens are invited to enjoy an afternoon of Japanese culture, superhero fun and cosplay at the Natsu Con Japanese Anime Conference.
Handley Regional Library System will hold the conference from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday at Bowman Library.
The event is sponsored by the Teen Advisory Board at Bowman Library and is free and open to the public.
Highlights include speakers on topics important to the youth of today, beginning with Nick Coleman of the Crossroads Counseling Center who will discuss the issues that even superheroes encounter, and ending with an exciting opportunity to be a cartoonist with Paul Merklein of Great Big Faces.
Character panels will give audiences a chance to meet and enjoy the enthusiasm of local cosplayers who will teach you about their favorite anime characters, along with a few outliers, such as a zombie slayer, superhero, and even a vocaloid.
Throughout the day there will be break-out sessions with other topics of interest. You can sign up to learn vocaloid and anime idol dancing with Maria Davis and Natalie Snyder, compete in a Masquerade contest for prizes, create a teru teru bōzu doll, learn some Japanese, watch some anime titles, and look through a VR headset at a world similar to the Oasis of Ready Player One.
PrincessCosplay is a great way to join in the fun, whether you dress as an anime character, superhero, TARDIS traveler, Disney princess, Trekkie, slayer of vampires and zombies, or just a normie.
Pull out sessions include caring for your cosplay hair color, learn Japanese, explore the Oasis of Ready Player One, and participation in the idol dance.
“Relating to our teen patrons is important,” John Huddy, director of Handley Regional Library System said in a news release. “Sometimes this means looking at creative ways to connect literacy, community, and entertainment. In this case, our graphic novels, video games, digital resources, and anime materials come together to help inspire an interactive conference with important topics facing teens today in a fun and safe environment while promoting life-long literacy. It really is going to be a great event and we think teens shouldn’t miss it.”
Natsu Con schedule
1 p.m. — Artist Alley opens
Artists are being sought for the Artist Alley, and interested artists will want to contact Donna Hughes at 540-869-9000 x215 to request a table.
1:30 p.m. — Nick Coleman: Superheroes Have Issues Too (Meeting Room)
Break-out Session: Learn Japanese with Rina Riggs (Study Room 1)
2 p.m. — Character Panelist Meeting: Register Here (Children’s Room)
Cosplayers
2:30 p.m. — Character Panel Presentations (Meeting Room)
Break-out Session: Crossroads Counseling (Study Room 1)
3 p.m. — The Oasis of Ready Player One (sign up for 5-10 minutes to explore an environment in virtual reality from 3:00 — 5:00PM)
3:30 p.m. — Mrs. Virginia, Brieanna King-Kulik: Take Ownership of Your Heart and Body (Meeting Room)
Preview of New and Favorite Anime Titles (Front Lobby)
Idol Dance! Learn to dance like your favorite vocaloids and school idols. No dance experience or costume necessary. (Children’s Room)
4:30 p.m. — Break and Japanese Snacks (Meeting Room)
5 p.m. — Idol Dance Presentation (Children’s Room)
5:15 p.m. — Masquerade and Cosplay Contest (Children’s Room)
6 p.m. — Paul Merklein of Great Big Faces: Be a Cartoonist! (Meeting Room)
7 p.m. — Artist Alley Closes
Masquerade Contest winners and closing remarks
Idol dance participants and masquerade contestants will have the opportunity to sign up during the event. Cosplay Panelists should register in advance at https://www.handleyregional.org/natsuconcosplay.
