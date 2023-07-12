Audiences are shocked by the maturity, depth and soulfulness of Jake Kohn’s stage presence. At 16, Kohn is pursuing his dreams as a singer/songwriter and making a name for himself with a writing voice and vocal and guitar style beyond his years.
Quiet and unassuming during a recent chat at a local coffee shop, Kohn is bold and confident on stage. The Stephens City teen’s voice usually comes as a surprise to audiences, juxtaposed against his youthful appearance.
“People react generally really well,” said Kohn of his surprisingly intense voice. “It’s kind of shocking, I guess.”
“I don’t think people expect it,” added his mom, Maria Kohn. “His voice has really changed a lot.”
Kohn, a rising junior at Sherando High School, is passionate about music and has big plans for his future. The Stephens City teen has been traveling throughout the eastern United States this summer sharing his Americana music. Booked for shows in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Kentucky, and Ohio throughout the year, Kohn will also perform many local shows this year. In September, he’ll play Americanafest, billed as the biggest alternative country music festival in Nashville.
Kohn, who lives with his parents, Maria and Erick Kohn, and brother, Oliver, was 11 when he began his musical journey.
“My great-grandmother gave me her guitar that she had when she was a kid and I just started messing around with it,” Kohn said of his great-grandmother, Sarah Snipes of Limeton. “I’ve always sang, just randomly, just because.”
Shortly after picking up the guitar, Kohn landed his first gig at Richard’s Fruit Market on Middle Road, where his mom is employed.
“I was really surprised when he picked up the guitar and taught himself. When we noticed him doing that, we were like ‘OK he's’ doing something really special.’ Then he started singing and then his voice started changing and here we are,” said Maria Kohn.
It was during a festival at Richard’s market where Kohn met Buddy Dunlap of Wardensville, W.Va., who has since served as a mentor, helping him with guitar lessons. Kohn has had no formal vocal training.
While Kohn has loved Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis since he was a kid, he has also been heavily influenced by the late American singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle.
“He’s my favorite songwriter and about the best guitar stylist I’ve ever heard,” Kohn said.
Kohn said that he’s been writing for as long as he can remember — first stories and later music.
Noting that most of his original songs are sad, Kohn said, “They’re fun to write and fun to listen to. It’s better that way.”
Kohn, who said music helps him deal with life’s challenges, said he can’t imagine a life without song.
“Within the next few years, I aspire to be fairly successful,” he said, noting that he is performing “very, very often” at festivals and venues.
“I'm a country artist. The name of country music, I believe, it’s been forsaken recently. I feel like the radio and stuff like that is dying. Steaming is rising and people are going back to physical copies like CDs and vinyl and I feel like our genre — I guess they call it alt country — has got the upper hand. Today in the music industry, you can be independent and in your bedroom and be the biggest thing in the world the next day because you have the power in your hands,” Kohn said, adding that the support of a record label also has benefits. Kohn, who has had conversations with at least one label, said he hopes to make an album in the near future.
Kohn, who has a number of videos posted to YouTube, will perform at The Monument in Winchester on July 26 at 7 p.m., and at the Appaloosa Festival in Warren County on Sept. 3. For information on other upcoming performances, visit facebook.com/jakekohnmusic/.
