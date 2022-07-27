Tennis Court Love

Latest AP News
Local News
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- By KELLEN STEPLER For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
HARRISONBURG — As Alyssia Black of Sharpsburg, Md., guides her 10-year-old smooth fox terrier Asti through the agility course at Horizons Edge Sports Campus on Saturday, she’s reminded of what got her into participating in the events.
Monday, July 25, 2022
WINCHESTER — With daytime temperatures frequently soaring into the 80s and 90s this summer, local law enforcement wants area residents to know that taking care of pets during periods of excessive heat isn’t just a matter of kindness, it’s also the law.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — Property owners wanting to tear down structures in two historic unincorporated villages would be affected by proposed changes to Clarke County’s zoning ordinance.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — Thursday night, the public will find out a consultant’s ideas for redesigning the Clarke County Courthouse grounds in the wake of controversy over a Confederate monument there.
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and Concern Hotline are partnering for the second year in a row on a "fun-filled community celebration" on Labor Day weekend at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, the festival has announced.
WINCHESTER — About 75 high school students and recent graduates met Friday at Shenandoah University to learn how they can land the jobs of their dreams with the assistance of Opportunity Scholars.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 5
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man has been arrested on a federal charge of illegally buying a gun on behalf of another person who reportedly used it to commit a murder.
