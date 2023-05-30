BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) recently received a $10,000 Facility Restoration Grant from the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) as well as an $18,000 Tennis Venue Services grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to repair and renovate the John Rixey Moore Tennis Courts in Chet Hobert Park in Berryville, according to a county media release.
The funds are being used to resurface all six 78-foot tennis courts, complete with two 60-foot blended tennis playing lines, and improve the entire facility.
Community members of all ages as well as the Clarke County High School boys and girls tennis teams use the park’s lighted tennis courts throughout the year.
Renovation of the John Rixey Moore Tennis Courts began May 26 and continues through June 30. Courts remain closed to the public during the work and while the new surface cures. The parks and recreation department will announce a reopening date.
“It is important to invest in infrastructure improvements to save the courts for use now and into the future,” said Programs Coordinator Tracey Pitcock, who noted that Clarke County Parks and Recreation is part of the USTA Community Tennis Association (CTA) Shenandoah Valley Tennis Association. “Together, we will continue growing the game of tennis for children, teens, and adults. We plan to add many more tennis programs, including free clinics.”
