WINCHESTER — A preliminary discussion on Winchester's operating budget for fiscal year 2023 had a tense exchange between the city's mayor and City Council's longest-serving member.
Councilor Evan Clark, a Democrat in his fourth four-year term, chastised council for not following his recent advice regarding collection of the city's personal property tax.
"All of our costs have gone up and this body chose to look good in a newspaper article and reduce the car tax rate instead of holding it steady," Clark said. "That just doesn't make any sense at all to me and I'm still upset about that."
On Feb. 8, Clark was the lone City Council member who recommended leaving the city's valuation method for cars and trucks as is, even though vehicle values are at record highs and the resulting personal property tax bills would have increased correspondingly. The other eight members of council expressed support for changing the valuation method as a means of lowering tax bills, so Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder changed the method from "clean trade" to "fair trade" the following day.
Despite Clark's statement on Tuesday night, Burkholder did not need council's approval to change the valuation method and at no time did council discuss lowering the personal property tax rate of $4.80 per each $100 of assessed value.
Switching to the fair trade method lowered the average assessed value of a median-priced vehicle by $963 and reduced the collective value of all vehicles in Winchester by $11 million to $12 million. Rouss City Hall still expects to collect $1.3 million more in personal property taxes than the $11.8 million it had previously anticipated for the current calendar year. If the valuation method had not been changed, Winchester would have collected $1.9 million more than anticipated, a difference of $600,000.
"I think we’re really going in the wrong direction here," Clark said at the Feb. 8 meeting. "We struggle for sources of revenue every single year."
On Tuesday night, City Manager Dan Hoffman and Winchester Financial Services Director Celeste Broadstreet told council the proposed FY2023 budget, which will take effect on July 1, will be formally presented for consideration next month. Clark took the opportunity to remind his fellow councilors that additional revenue for the budget would have been available had Burkholder, with council's encouragement, not changed the vehicle valuation method.
"This is the 'I told you so' moment where our costs have gone up significantly — millions of dollars, plural — and we chose to give away three-quarters of a million or a million dollars in tax revenues that's published, that the citizens are used to," Clark said.
Mayor David Smith, a Democrat who serves as council's president, cut off Clark by saying, "We got the point."
Later in the budget discussion, Smith added: "I take offense at Councilor Clark's statement that council chose to look good for the newspaper on a vote. I don't think any one of these councilors who do their due diligence and do their homework, and study the agendas and the issues, make their decisions based on looking good for the newspaper. ... I find that comment to be disrespectful for your colleagues who do their work here."
Clark did not respond.
As for the proposed FY2023 budget, Hoffman said it is still being drafted and is expected to be formally presented to City Council on April 26.
"We do need your guidance on a couple of things tonight," Hoffman told council on Tuesday.
In particular, Hoffman wanted to know if any council members wanted to raise Winchester's real estate or personal property tax rates as part of the budget adoption process. The answer from all nine members was no, so the only rate increases currently included in the proposal involve permit fees and a previously approved $1 rise in monthly trash-collection rates.
Broadstreet said city departments have requested a total of $101,593,052 in funding for FY2023, which is $8,568,052 more than the current $94.6 million operating budget. However, revenues that fund the budget are only expected to increase by $6,430,400 in the next fiscal year, so departments have been asked to review their requests and make cuts where possible.
The proposed budget currently includes a 4% cost-of-living salary increase plus an additional 1% to 2% in performance-based merit pay for city employees.
It also earmarks an extra $1 million for Winchester Public Schools above the $31,039,102 appropriated in FY2022. The city School Board indicated last week it wants a funding increase of nearly $2 million, which would include a 7% cost-of-living pay raise for employees, but its FY2023 budget request from City Council will not be finalized until Monday night.
"You'll get a presentation from the school system on April 12th to get more into their budget," Hoffman told council.
"If we have to tighten our belt, then they have to do the same," Smith said.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan.
