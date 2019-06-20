BERRYVILLE — Hotel stays in Washington D.C., $200 dinners in Georgetown, visits to wineries and a defensive driving course.
Those are some of the things accused embezzler Christian Miles Bentley spent about $4,500 in taxpayer and local businesses money on while serving as Berryville Main Street’s interim executive director, according to Nathan Stalvey, board present of the the not-for-profit group.
“It was all outside of Clarke County,” Stalvey said after a tentative plea bargain for Bentley was reached in a hearing in Clarke General District Court on Wednesday. “We’re talking Lyft rides in D.C. at 4 a.m., none which had anything to do with Berryville Main Street business.”
As part of the tentative agreement, a felony credit card larceny charge was dropped, and Bentley’s case was continued to Clarke Circuit Court at 10:30 a.m. on July 15. Bentley, who previously told The Winchester Star “I am not a thief,” wouldn’t comment after his court hearing. He still faces felony embezzlement and misdemeanor embezzlement charges.
If the deal is reached, there would be a deferred disposition of Bentley’s case, according to Cyrus Scott Morgan, Clarke County assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Bentley would be found guilty of the misdemeanor and receive a 12-month suspended sentence. The felony would be dropped if he stays out of trouble for a year, pays restitution and performs community service.
Morgan said after the hearing that as part of the deal, Bentley, who now lives in Alexandria, will likely be indicted by a grand jury on July 15 and the agreement will be finalized that day or shortly thereafter. Because the agreement isn’t official, terms of it could change. “It’s unlikely, but it’s possible,” Morgan said.
The 31-year-old Bentley’s criminal record includes an amended assault and battery conviction in Winchester Circuit Court in 2011. Bentley, who received a 12-month suspended sentence, was originally charged with sexual battery in 2010. A woman told police that while she was sleeping, Bentley touched her inappropriately, according to a criminal complaint.
Bentley’s criminal record also includes convictions for reckless driving and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Stalvey said no criminal background check was done on Bentley because he joined the six-member board as a volunteer in May of last year and then was recommended for the position by Elizabeth “Lizzie” Ryan, the group’s former executive director, who Bentley replaced in October. “We had no idea,” Stalvey said, adding that background checks are now done on all prospective board members.
Berryville Main Street, a downtown improvement group, formed in 1992, according to its website. Stalvey said it receives about $20,000 in taxpayer money annually from the town and the remainder of its funding comes from membership fees from local businesses He said the executive director position is a 20-hour per week job and the organization also has two part-timers who are each employed about 10 hours per week.
The group had gross receipts of $91,747 and assets of $55,753, according to a financial profile by Guidestar, a website that rates nonprofit and not-for-profit organizations. Berryville Main Street has a bronze seal of transparency from Guidestar, the lowest rating of four. Platinum is the highest and earning it includes providing details demonstrating a group’s progress and results.
Stalvey, also president of the Clarke County Historical Association, said Berryville Main Street has now increased financial oversight. Stalvey said Bentley held on to credit card statements or receipts that should’ve been provided to the group’s accountant. When the accountant went online, she saw what the charges were for, which lead to Bentley being arrested on Jan. 30. The alleged embezzlement purportedly occurred between Oct. 22 and Jan. 3, according to court records.
Stalvey said the credit card Bentley is alleged to have abused wasn’t a debit card, so no funds were withdrawn from the group’s checking account. While the group was able to successfully dispute the charges with the credit card company, Stalvey said Main Street lost the use of the credit card and its reputation within the community was damaged.
“How are we supposed to gain the trust of Berryville Main Street businesses when they see we had a board member who while filling in as acting director was embezzling funds?” Stalvey said. “Once this is all said and done and the plea agreement is finalized, I just hope whoever wants to employ him, that they take a good, hard look at what he’s done to Berryville Main Street.”
