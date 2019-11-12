STEPHENS CITY — The son of an 18-year-old town man killed in a March 23 car crash will receive $47,600 if a tentative insurance settlement is accepted by his family.
The petition for approval of a "wrongful death compromise" was filed on Monday in Frederick County Circuit Court. It involves a payout from the Allstate and Montgomery Mutual insurance companies to the family of Jacob Michael Stevens.
Stevens was a passenger in a car driven by 22-year-old town resident Gavin Patrick Tylen that crashed into a tree in the 2600 block of Double Church Road around 8:45 p.m.. State police estimated that Tylen was driving about 65 mph when he crashed. The speed limit where the crash occurred - 75 yards south of the Ryman Windy Hill Farm and about a half-mile north of Refuge Church Road - is 45 mph.
The payment is on behalf of Tylen by the insurance companies which don't admit liability or negligence as part of the agreement. Nathan Matthew Stevens, now 11-months-old, will receive the money in an annuity if the settlement is approved. The proposal names Laura Stevens, Jacob Stevens mother, and Ashlyn Tylen, the mother of his child and Gavin Tylen's sister, as respondents.
"Respondents, knowing the uncertainty of litigation, the expenses involved and taking into consideration all of the circumstances of the case considers this offer of $50,000 to be an advantageous one," the proposal said. "The offer represents the entirety of the proceeds of the insurance coverage applicable to this claim under the Montgomery Mutual and Allstate policies."
Stevens graduated from James Wood High School and previously attended Sherando High School where he was a state qualifier in wrestling as a junior. Stevens, a Home Depot Distribution Center employee, loved working on cars, according to his obituary.
"Jacob loved his son Nathan with all of his heart and was an amazing father," the obituary said. "His girlfriend Ashlyn was the love of his life and he was very much a family man."
Gavin Tylen was a Sherando High School graduate and auto mechanic for Merchants/NTB, according to his obituary.
"Gavin was a loving uncle. He was very close to his sister Ashlyn," the obituary said. "He was a good-hearted man who would do anything for his friends and family."
