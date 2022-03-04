WINCHESTER — Terry Bradshaw, NFL Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, will serve as grand marshal of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Bradshaw, 73, was originally slated to be grand marshal of the 2020 festival, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event's cancellation and reduced the scope of the 2021 festival.
Bradshaw, the popular co-host of Fox NFL Sunday and a pre-game analyst for Thursday Night Football, will lead off the festival's Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. April 30 in downtown Winchester. He also will make an appearance at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at 8 a.m. April 30 at the Tolley Dental Tent in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University.
“We are looking forward to a great festival this year and hope everybody comes out and supports us,” festival President Tommy Price said on Friday during a press conference announcing this year's grand marshal.
Bradshaw led the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC Championship games and eight straight playoff appearances (1972-79). He is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and four-time All-Pro.
After retiring from the NFL in 1984, Bradshaw joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst and was a studio analyst on The NFL Today for four seasons beginning in 1990. After 10 years with CBS, Bradshaw joined Fox Sports. He has been with FOX NFL Sunday since its inception in 1994. His work on the show has earned him three Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2008.
He has also appeared in several feature films, including “Failure to Launch,” “Hooper” and "Cannonball Run” and as well as numerous television shows. He is the star of his own reality show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," and has written five autobiographies.
In 2002, he became the first NFL player to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Bradshaw lives in Oklahoma with his wife, Tammy. He has three daughters — Rachel, Erin and Lacey.
This year's festival is set for April 22-May 1.
Mia Dorsett, the 18-year-old daughter of former Dallas Cowboys running back and Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, will serve as the festival's queen, officials announced last week.
For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.thebloom.com.
