BERRYVILLE — Strung out on heroin and going through withdrawal, Michael Ivory Curry and Blake Anthony Munk were eager to rob William Todd Anderson several days before he was murdered, according to testimony in day three of Munk's murder trial in Clarke County Circuit Court on Thursday.
"They said, 'Let's go right now. We can go right now. We're dopesick, and we've got guns,'" William Scott Smallwood testified. "I thought, 'Holy [expletive]. They really want to do this.'"
Anderson, a 48-year-old father and master electrician, died hours after being beaten and robbed in his Blue Mountain Ridge home on March 26, 2017. The prosecution said Anderson, a heroin addict, mid-level drug dealer and police informant, had been dealing drugs out of the home.
Smallwood, a 44-year-old who faces three counts of robbery and two counts of armed burglary over the killing, testified that Anderson was a friend, but he became angry with him after Anderson accused him of trying to rob him several days before the killing. Smallwood said he called Joseph Paul Marshall, who he described as a rival drug dealer of Anderson, and asked him to find someone to help him commit the robbery.
Smallwood said Marshall, who earlier this month was charged with criminal solicitation over the killing and remained a fugitive on Thursday, said he would have Curry call him. Smallwood said he met Curry and Munk in a car at the McDonald's restaurant in Boyce, but by that time he'd decided he didn't want to rob Anderson.
"I felt I had to uphold an image, a manly image," Smallwood said about why he went through with the meeting. "I didn't want him to be robbed."
But Smallwood told Munk and Curry that Anderson kept his drugs in a safe in his bedroom and wasn't armed. Smallwood testified that he didn't give them Anderson's address and told them the time wasn't right for the robbery before exiting the car. Smallwood said he learned about the killing from news reports and began cooperating with police about a month later.
Defense attorney Howard Manheimer questioned Smallwood's credibility. He noted Smallwood admitted to previously taking drugs Anderson stashed in his backyard — Smallwood said he returned the marijuana and paid Anderson for the cocaine he snorted — and Manheimer wondered how Smallwood could be sure it was Munk in the car when he only met him once.
"I've got good facial recognition," Smallwood said. "He turned around and looked at me."
In November, a jury recommended a life sentence for Curry after convicting him of first-degree murder and robbery. The 33-year-old Curry, of Summit Point, W.Va., is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.
William Edward Freeman, who also has been charged with Anderson's killing, testified at Curry's trial that he, Curry and Munk committed the robbery, with Toi Latoria Marshall driving them. On Jan. 20, Marshall, the sister of Joseph Marshall, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of robbery and two counts of armed burglary.
Freeman, a cousin of Curry's, said he knew Anderson's address because he'd done landscaping for him. Freeman said he reluctantly took part because Munk threatened to beat him if he didn't cooperate. After they broke down the door of Anderson's home, Freeman said Curry and Munk beat Anderson for refusing to give them the combination of a safe in the home containing the drugs and about $2,000 in cash.
Before Anderson was duct-taped, Freeman said Curry struck him in the head with the butt of an assault rifle. Authorities said the blow led to Anderson's death a few hours later.
Around 12 hours after the killing, police detained Curry and Munk in a traffic stop in Jefferson County, W Va. The stop and information from an informant led to a search of the Bunker Hill, W.Va., apartment of Toi Marshall.
Sgt. William D. Christian of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office testified that Maryland court documents and a pill prescription with Munk's name on it were found in the apartment. Authorities believe Munk was staying with Joseph Marshall in the apartment in violation of Toi Marshall's lease. Christian said approximately two ounces of cocaine and about 2½ pounds of marijuana stolen from Anderson were also found in the apartment, as well as a .38-caliber pistol and a semi-automatic rifle believed to have been used in the robbery.
Police said they were quickly able to develop leads due to information given to them by Olivia Franklin Bowers, who was at Anderson's home the night he was killed.
Although the robbers wore bandannas and hoods, she said Anderson told her before he died that he suspected they might be from West Virginia and mentioned a nickname that police initially thought might be Joseph Marshall.
Sgt. Patricia Putnam of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, the lead investigator in the case and then a member of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, testified that she contacted fellow task force members and police in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, who consulted with their informants. They connected her with Laura Carter, who Putnam said told police Munk called her the morning of March 27 and said "something" had happened the night before. Carter, who testified on Wednesday, said Munk didn't give specifics on what the "something" was.
Police were already familiar with Curry and Munk before Carter named them. On March 20, 2017, they were passengers in a high-speed chase that ended with a car crash in Frederick County, according to Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. Covert, who didn't testify in the trial, said in an email on Thursday that two pistols thrown from the vehicle were recovered by police ,and small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana were found in the car.
Curry was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of crack cocaine over the chase. Munk, 33, of Baltimore was charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm by a felon. He then spent the next two years imprisoned in Hagerstown, Maryland, on unrelated charges before being charged in July with first-degree murder and armed burglary and robbery over the Anderson killing. Putnam told Manheimer that the delay was due to police wanting to be thorough.
"These are serious charges," she said. "It doesn't make sense to charge anybody if we still aren't sure."
Manheimer also questioned two men Anderson bought drugs for on behalf of the task force in "controlled buys" in which police provide money for drugs and observe the transaction in order to obtain probable cause to arrest the seller. State police Special Agent Richard Fiorvanti, Anderson's handler on the task force, said Anderson was informing for police in hopes of getting leniency for drug charges in West Virginia.
One of the men Anderson sold drugs to was in jail on unrelated charges when Anderson was killed and was never charged over the controlled buy with Anderson because it wasn't videotaped. Jeffrey Holt, the other man, said he considered Anderson a friend and denied having anything to do with his death. "Even with what he did to me, he didn't deserve what happened to him," Holt said.
