WINCHESTER — When TFC Poultry announced in December that it would open a turkey processing plant in the city's North End, keyboard warriors took to social media to complain about the noxious odors and thankless jobs they claimed would accompany the facility.
Darrin Froemming, co-owner and CEO of the Ashby, Minnesota-based company, wants Winchester to know those claims are false.
"I think a lot of the community associates turkey processing with slaughter, odor, mess, live birds, feathers, low wages, all those things," Froemming said on Friday while taking a break from renovating TFC Poultry's future home, the former Sunshine’s Pride Dairy cheese processing plant at 801 N. Kent St. "We're in a different business model and do different things. We're not a stereotypical poultry operation."
Froemming stressed that TFC will not do any slaughtering at the site. Instead, multiple truckloads of refrigerated turkey thighs will be shipped in every day from suppliers that handle the killing, so there will be no smells or mess at the Winchester facility.
"Since all of our product comes in fresh and goes out fresh, it's no different than having raw turkey in your fridge," Froemming said. "It's clean work compared to the slaughter plants."
Once the thighs arrive, TFC will remove the bones, fat and cartilage, then ship the processed, refrigerated meat to other manufacturers for use in things like turkey hot dogs, turkey ham, turkey taco meat, turkey bacon and more. Froemming said TFC will also assist suppliers that are experiencing employee shortages by deboning turkey meat on their behalf.
"We're the only third-party turkey deboner in the U.S.," he said.
When it comes to employees, TFC's family-focused corporate culture is closer to that of Silicon Valley than a poultry processing facility.
"We really focus on how to make somebody's day better," Froemming said. "We address the traditional things like ergonomics, like everybody does, but give it a luxury feel."
For example, each station on the production line will include a device that allows people to listen to personalized music or sporting events while working, the design of the employee bathrooms will be more akin to hotels than a factory, and there will be windows in the production area so workers won't feel like they're trapped in a dark, dingy building.
The break rooms will also be unique for a poultry processing plant. Rather than just including vending machines, chairs and tables, TFC will also provide video games, pool tables and more amenities to lift employees' spirits.
"We try to have fun doing what we do," Froemming said.
The starting hourly wage for production employees has not been finalized, he said, "but we're looking at mid-teens." The plant will also offer higher-paying supervisory positions and opportunities for advancement, and a benefits package for all workers that includes 75% coverage of insurance costs for employees and their dependents.
"Our mentality is, we attract with money but we retain with culture," Froemming said. "If somebody doesn't enjoy what they do, especially these days, a paycheck isn't worth it."
TFC is taking over a facility that was designed for cheese processing and has been vacant since Sunshine's Pride Daily shuttered operations in December 2011, so extensive renovations are in order.
"We have a very high focus on technology and automation," Froemming said.
The changes will start with the front entrance to the building on North Kent Street, which he said is getting "a really good facelift." South of the renovated entrance will be a newly constructed portion of the plant.
Inside, the facility is being gutted. The old ammonia refrigeration systems have been hauled away and will be replaced with more environmentally friendly units. Old walls and flooring have been removed and crushed, with the pulverized concrete and brick spread around the site to provide a foundation for newly constructed portions of the plant. On the wall is a map where Froemming and crew members from Harman Construction Inc. in Harrisonburg have marked an X through rooms that have already been razed to make way for TFC's equipment.
"I think there's about 21,000 square feet or so that we've demoed overall," Froemming said. "Then we're adding in about 24,000 square feet overall, really opening it up."
Froemming said supply chain issues have delayed the arrival of new equipment needed for the turkey processing operation, but thanks to a renovation simultaneously taking place at TFC's main plant in Ashby, the machinery formerly used there can be shipped to Winchester and installed in time for the facility to start limited operations on Aug. 1.
"In the first quarter of next year, we'll be starting full operations," Froemming said.
During the period of limited operations, he said TFC expects to hire 60 people for the new Winchester plant. When full operations begin next year, that number will start climbing until it eventually reaches the low- to mid-100s.
Froemming said he and his brother, TFC co-owner Trent Froemming, are happy to be in Winchester.
"It's been a good move," he said, noting that TFC has already bought a house in the city where the Froemmings and other personnel can stay when visiting from corporate headquarters in Minnesota. "We've met a lot of neighbors ... and we have a lot of neighbors we'll do business with, from forklifts to gas to palettes to Dumpsters to restaurants."
For more information about TFC Poultry, visit tfcpoultry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.