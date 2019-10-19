Decisive Union victory sealed Valley
ADRIAN J. O’CONNOR
Over the past year or so, The Star’s editorial page, must as it did 25 years ago when Winchester celebrated its 250th birthday, has tried to give its readers a twice-monthly taste of the town as the city observes its 275th anniversary.
I wouldn’t venture to give us a grade on this effort, but I do know the year has slipped away. Here it is, the middle of October, and we’ve yet to touch the seminal event in the city’s — and, dare we say, America’s — history: The Civil War. We have a lot of catching up to do over the next two months-and-change.
You may have thought we would start from the beginning — and that was our intention. What I wished — and fully planned — to do today was provide a sense of Winchester’s strategic and tactical influence as the North and South geared up for war. But then I noticed the date — Oct. 19. How could I not write about the Valley’s signature battle — along the banks of Cedar Creek roughly a dozen miles from Winchester — and see it published on the actual anniversary of the battle. Winchester’s strategic significance would just have to wait.
So, how to get into Cedar Creek and lend enough depth to it in a paltry 16 to 20 inches of copy? Fortunately, the battle lays itself out beautifully, and allows its critical characters to take central stage at crucial times. So a short account is possible.
For me, the battle begins before it actually does — during a daring night march along the banks of the Shenandoah led by Confederate Gens. John B. Gordon and Stephen D. Ramseur. One could only imagine the conversation between the two — that is, if they chanced talking in the quiet of a Shenandoah night. Via signals wig-wagged down the Valley, Ramseur had learned he was a father; his wife Nellie had given birth to their first child, a girl. He sought battle, in the hopes of obtaining a furlough to see his new daughter.
Combat came quickly enough as the Confederates, exploding out of a dense fog, landed on Union positions around Belle Grove. The surprise was overwhelming and so, too, for a spell, was the promise of rout. But . . . then . . . the . . . famished . . . Confederates . . . stopped. The copious Union stores were too voluminous to pass up.
I’m condensing mightily here, but the Confederates’ grinding halt allowed the Union units time to reassemble, close ranks, and restore discipline. In time, word of their initial disarray — and Confederate success — reached the headquarters of the Army of the Shenandoah (what is now Kimberley’s eclectic boutique on the corner of Braddock and Piccadilly streets in Winchester). The army’s commander, a bantam rooster named Phil Sheridan, leaped aboard his war horse Rienzi (later “Shenandoah) and raced off to the sound of the guns.
By mid-afternoon, the course of the fight was turning. All that remained, essentially, was a decisive Union cavalry charge, a mopping-up of the battlefield — and mortal wounds sustained by two of the armies’ brightest stars.
Wounded earlier in the battle, Union Col. Charles Russell Lowell, led his regiment in the decisive Union counterattack, strapped to the saddle. Hit again, he was moved to house in Middletown and died the next morning. His wife would give birth to their first child shortly thereafter.
Meanwhile, Ramseur was engaged in the thickest of fighting around the Miller House. Two horses were shot from under him. As he started to mount a third, a bullet passed through his lungs. Eventually taken to a room in Belle Grove, he died the next day, surrounded by friends from his West Point days, including George Armstrong Custer.
Ramseur and Lowell, young men in their prime, are remembered now as the beaux ideal of “The Lost Generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.