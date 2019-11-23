Inauspicious start to a famous campaign
ADRIAN J. O’CONNOR
First Kernstown, as it will forever be known, was an anomaly of a battle — the first and only loss on a major field of conflict for a famous general embarking on one of the more storied campaigns in American military history.
For Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, the clash around Pritchard’s Hill and Sandy Ridge southwest of Winchester was fought on a learning curve, and was scene to mistakes the great Confederate strategist and combat commander would never make again. For example, to rely on what essentially was second- or even third-hand information to launch an attack against a superior foe.
As winter slushily turned to spring in 1862 — the Northern Valley was still covered by a blanket of snow, albeit one fast evaporating — Jackson’s orders were straightforward. With Union Gen. George McClellan advancing on the Confederate capital of Richmond via the Peninsula, he was to keep a wary eye on any and all Federal forces in the Valley, but not venture so close as to risk a battle, much less a defeat.
Gen. Joseph E. Johnston’s command was succinct: “. . . keep that (Union) army in the Valley.”
But, as Jackson was told — by cavalry chief Turner Ashby via Winchester folk warm to the Rebel cause — those very forces (specifically Gen. James Shields’ division) were departing, headed to join McClellan. This bit of critical intelligence turned out to be faulty, as Ashby uncharacteristically failed to further verify the information given him.
Thus, on March 23, Jackson saw an opportunity — to regain Winchester for the Confederacy — that wasn’t there. Shields, as he had been told, did not leave a small contingent under Col. Nathan Kimball in Winchester. Instead, the Union general’s entire division (roughly 8,500 men) still occupied the town. Jackson moved aggressively “down” the Valley with less than 4,000 combatants.
Shields, directing the battle from the rear after suffering wounds the day before, had his troops straddled across the Valley Pike and placed his 16 artillery pieces on Pritchard’s Hill. Undeterred, Jackson ordered two columns to the hill in an effort to dislodge the cannoneers. But heavy fire forced the Confederates to retreat to the safety of the woods on Sandy Ridge, where they were joined by other elements of Jackson’s command coming up from the south.
Kimball, perhaps sensing ultimate victory, dispatched his infantry to Sandy Ridge, but the Confederates won a footrace to a series of stone walls, from behind which they poured deadly fire into the onrushing Federals. In time, diminished supplies of ammunition and copious numbers of Union reserves forced Jackson’s men to retreat, leaving the field to the Federals. Hence, Shields’ tactical victory.
The battle was a bloody one — Jackson’s small army suffered 718 casualties to Shields’ 590 — but it served its purpose strategically, if not tactically, for the South. Believing Jackson had more men under his command than he actually did, the Union brain trust decided to keep a sizable force in the Valley to keep an eye on Jackson.
And so the chess pieces were put in place for a eponymous campaign still studied — one that started with a tactical defeat for its namesake.
