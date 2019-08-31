Children, lazy days have always gotten along
SHELL NOBLE
(Ed. Note: This story, written by then-staff writer Shell Noble, first appeared in The Star on June 21, 1996.)
WINCHESTER — If you were around in the 1940s, you may have been able to catch a glimpse of Patsy Wheeler Gochenour and her two sister, Barbara and Carolyn, wearing seer-sucker nightgowns and eating black raspberry ice cream in the middle of downtown Winchester.
Well, OK. They were all young kids then, and if you spotted them downtown in their nightgowns, they were probably sitting in their father’s fray 1930 Plymouth.
It was a family tradition, of sorts.
After a full day of playing hide-and-go-seek in the field that used to sit next to their home on 4 Richards Lane, the three sisters wuld take their baths, thrown on their nightgowns, and drive with their father to the old Brooks Drug Store on the corner of Loudoun and Piccadilly streets.
Their father, Victor Wheeler, would go inside the store to get the ice cream for his girls, then drive the three around town beneath of Winchester’s trees, so they could cool off from the long, hot summer days.
“Those were just the lazy-hazy summer days back then. Gocehnours says,
Officially, Thursday was the first day of summer, and Gochenour and two other long-time Winchester residents shared a few of their “lazy-hazy” summer memories this week in honor of the season’s arrival.
Gochenour says one of her fondest memories is swimming in the old pool at Rouss Park, wheere Wilkins Lake is now. That small pool was no bigger than 18 by 26 feet. Gochenour said, but “it was the center of the summer for us.”
“It was crowded,” she said. “But we always seemed to swim there and have fun anyway,”
What she remembers most about that park. though, were the old bath houses that were built around the pool. “The floor was made with wooden planks,” she said. “The waterwould run just right through them, and you could sit on the benches. Oh, I just loved them.”
She recalls that in the early 1950s, one of her sisters wore a new style a bathing suit (boxer shorts and a halter type) to that pool, and it showed off a bit of her tummy. “That was just a scandalous thing back then.” Gochenour said. “I really remember that.”
She also remembers spending long hours making dolls out of her mother’s hollyhocks. “The blossoms made a beautiful skirt, and the hud made the head,” she said. “Nobody makes hollyhocks dolls anymore, but those were the days.”
Winchester resident Peark Gaines, 79, can go back even further, to the 1920s and 1930s. when young girls who lived in the country (including many of their cousins in Frederick County), worse dresses made of chicken-seed sacks and leather moccasins.
“They were very pretty designs, I remember,” she said of the dresses. “And all different colors.”
Those were the days, she said, when a man who owned a pony walked around the streets of Winchester and charged children a chicken apiece to take a pony ride.
“Of course, everybody’d be running into their houses trying to get their parents to give ‘em money,” Gaines said. Much like children do today when the ice-cream truck comes around, playing those tell-tale tunes.
Next Saturday: Working at the Capitol and living on “Potato Hill” — rollerskating, ice cream from Jones Creamery, new tar on the streets . . . and waiting for the Iceman (Mr. Hillel).
