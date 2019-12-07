A complete Confederate victory
ADRIAN O’CONNOR
WINCHESTER — There are victories — closely contested battles, pyrrhic triumphs and the like in which armies struggle from the battlefield bloodied and sometimes actually bowed.
The Second Battle of Winchester, contested June 13-15, 1863 on the Road to Gettysburg, was not one of those battles. It was a Confederate victory so complete that not even the numbers do it justice.
Granted, the Federals — commanded by Maj. Gen. Robert Milroy, vindictive and much-despised by the Confederate populace — was outgunned 7,000 to Confederate Lt. Gen. Richard S. Ewell’s 12,000, but the former did little to make his position more tenable or sustainable.
Simply stated, Milroy was out of his league. By the end of the 15th, he had lost more than half his division (4,443). The combined forces of Ewell suffered a meager 266 casualties.
This is how it happened: After a series of cavalry skirmishes (Upperville, Aldie, Middleburg) punctuated by the more massive Battle of Brandy Station on June 9, Lee swung his Army of Northern Virginia wide of Federal positions, bound for Pennsylvania, and the crossroads town of Gettysburg.
Standing in their way was Milroy and his garrison at Winchester. The Union general intended to defend the town, unaware that the force headed his way was not just nearly twice his size, but also the fabled II Corps, now led by Ewell, but once the manly province of Stonewall Jackson, dead barely a month.
In this instance, Ewell provided capable, as Milroy tried to defend the staunch Union fortifications on the northern and western outskirts of town.The two small armies jousted on the 13th, but on the 14th, Confederates troops of the Louisiana Brigade captured West Fort, leaving the hapless Milroy in an indefensible position.
Beneath the cover of darkness, Milroy abandoned his defenses and tried to make a break for Charles Town (now W.Va.). But Confederate Gen. Edward “Allegheny” Johnson was marching at night as well and when Milroy reached Stephenson’s Depot just north of Winchester, Johnson was waiting for him at daybreak.
The remainder of the scrap could be called a rout, but more rounding up than firing transpired as Milroy saw 2,500 of his men captured.
And Lee continued northward to what many consider the most momentous battle on American soil.
