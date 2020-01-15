WINCHESTER — Saturday’s forecast calls for a wintry mix and rain, but that shouldn’t deter the fourth annual Winchester Women’s March, which will take place from 1-4 p.m. downtown.
Music and speeches will begin at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall, followed by a silent march down the mall and Cork, Cameron and Piccadilly streets, with marchers returning to the museum.
The Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee is organizing the event for people who cannot attend the Women’s March being held the same day in Washington, D.C. The local march aims “to support feminist principles as we champion a political, economic, personal, and social system that fights gender stereotypes and offers educational and professional opportunities to all,” according to a media release.
This marks the fourth time a Women’s March has been held in Winchester. The first occurred Jan. 21, 2017 — the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump — and drew about 1,300 participants.
“Many found the march a transformational experience, and today, three years later, continue to work for fair and equitable policies in their local, state and national governments,” Kate Simpson, the committee’s secretary, told The Star. “Men, too, recognized that activism is not just for women. We all live in the United States of America and share goals of inclusion and equity.”
Guest speakers at the event will include Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th; Bank of America Assistant Vice President Lucero Wiley; immigration lawyer Lisa Johnson; Stephens City Town Councilor Tina Stevens; and the Rev. Heidi David-Young. They will address issues such as global warming, reproductive rights, gun safety, passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, immigration rights, personal empowerment and LGBTQ rights.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Souza says Saturday’s forecast calls for a wintry mix in the morning and rain in the afternoon, with a high temperature in the mid- to upper-30s.
Simpson said the march is “rain or shine,” unless authorities determine that having it could endanger attendees.
After the event, participants are encouraged to visit downtown shops and restaurants or stop by Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St. for more music and discussion.
For updates, visit the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Facebook Page or WFCDC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.