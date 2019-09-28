Handley and Rouss, for sure, but what of Wood and Washington?
ADRIAN J. O’CONNOR
As we look back at Winchester’s history over 275 years, we must acknowledge its extraordinary good fortune as a city blessed. What municipality our size has enjoyed the beneficence of benefactors, the most obvious two being Judge John Handley and merchant Charles Broadway Rouss.
What makes these two men unusual is that Handley, a resident of Scranton, Pa., fell in love with Winchester — at least enough to bequest the lion’s share of his fortune to the town — without spending much time here. Rouss, a Maryland native, did reside and amassed his first modest fortune here as a young entrepreneur, barely 18 when he opened his first emporium. That he never forget his teen-aged hometown, even when his New York store was the toast of Broadway (which he took as his middle name) is remarkable.
What other community our size can lay claim to such shepherds and champions? Just consider the public structures built with the Handley estate (e.g., the majestic high school and the Beaux Arts library that bear his name) or the Rouss largess (e.g., City Hall and firehouses, one of which carries his name).
In just Handley and Rouss, we are genuinely blessed; their gifts are still visible and, in the case of Handley, still giving. Handley High remains a privately endowed public high school due to the continuing flow of money from the Handley Trust.
But while Handley and Rouss may stand alone in their financial contributions to Winchester, they were not the city’s lone benefactors. It behooves one to go back a century to Winchester’s infancy, before it became a “place of great rendezvous.” There one would find Col. James Wood (the elder), whose legacy is found in a name. He christened the new town he largely helped found after his homeplace in Great Britain. We are Winchester because of James Wood.
Finally, there is George Washington, decades before revolution and acknowledgement as “Father of His Country.” Washington crossed the eastern mountains to James Wood’s settlement in 1748. He would remain 10 years. Over that time, as noted by Professor Carl Ekberg in an insightful lecture that was the local French & Indian War Foundation’s gift to the city on its 275th birthday, “Winchester made George Washington, and Washington made Winchester.”
Upon due thought, what Ekberg says carries a ring of truth — though the relationship of the two entities (man and frontier outpost) had a rather rocky start. Even as late as 1755, when he returned to Winchester after Braddock’s Defeat, he lamented his relative confinement to this “this vile post” and complained bitterly of the “obstantcy and dastardliness” of the Scotch-Irish settlers of the region.
Then there was the fact he himself got off on an errant foot when his 1754 expedition toward the Forks of the Ohio ignited world warfare. In the words of British politician and man of letters Horace Walpole, “The volley fired by a young Virginian in the backwoods of America (at Pennsylvania’s Jumonville Glen) set the world on fire.”
A month later, in the low point of his military career, the young militia officer was forced to abandon the hastily constructed Fort Necessity to the French. Nonetheless, he survived ignominy as he boasted a fervent supporter in Virginia Gov. Robert Dinwiddie.
So, giving such backing, in the wake of Braddock’s Defeat the following year, Washington set about “making” Winchester — and remaking himself. On the town’s highest northern prominence, he oversaw construction of the Western frontier’s most significant redoubt against French and Indian incursion: Fort Loudoun. As such, Winchester, much like Fort Loudoun, was the center of operations for the frontier.
The town was an outpost of increasing size and growing population and influence, but, as Ekberg noted in his lecture, it was still a “pretty grim place.”
Nonetheless, it was on its way, largely due to the efforts of a young man who was becoming George Washington.
(1) comment
Editor fails to mention and credit the last owner of Glen Bernie, Julian Glass, a gay man, who left his estate to us and is now the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
