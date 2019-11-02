Name: Irina Khanin
Running for: House of Delegates in the 29th District including the city of Winchester and portions of Fredrick and Warren counties
Age: 49
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Child advocate
Education: College of Wooster (B.A.), University of Virginia School of Law (J.D.)
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? My husband and I moved to Winchester four years ago. We love the natural beauty of the area and the strong sense of community here, and decided it was the best place to raise our two daughters.
What makes you the best candidate? I have lived in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for close to 20 years. As a child advocacy attorney I was appointed by the courts to represent the interests of children and families going through incredibly difficult times. I know the needs of those who are most vulnerable in our community and will do everything I can to ensure that every child has the best opportunities to succeed. My experience as an immigrant, advocate, community leader, and a parent of two children enrolled in public schools will drive me to provide the best representation to the residents of the 29th District. I will work my hardest because we must fully fund our public schools, protect the natural beauty of our state, fix our roads, bring broadband internet to our rural communities and make sure all our neighbors have quality affordable health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.