Name: Ronnie Ross
Running for: State Senate, District 27
Age: 33
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Teacher
Education: Master's degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania and bachelor's degree from Wittenburg University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 10 years
What makes you the best candidate? I bring an outside perspective to this race, one not mired in the Richmond way of doing things. I am not taking contributions from corporations, nor am I taking contributions from entities with business before the general assembly like Dominion Power.
Moreover, I have real skin in this game. As someone with a rare throat disease, protecting pre-existing conditions is very real to me, not some abstract political debate.
Finally, I am someone with Appalachian, working-class roots, someone who is willing and eager to cross party lines to get things done.
Salary/length of term: $17,460 annually/two years
