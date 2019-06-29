A jurist beyond reproach
ADRIAN J. O’CONNOR
There’s a saying that goes something like this: “You have to wake up mighty early to beat So-and-So in (take your pick) — black-smithing, cow-milking, wheel-making” — and the list goes on. Of course, these endeavors are not restricted to labors of the hand, but also include those of the head or heart.
Take Henry St. George Tucker, for example, an esteemed jurist and man of many pursuits who resided in Winchester for many years in a large stone dwelling on a two-acre plot that gave some separation to where that jumble of streets — Kent, Abchurch, Philpott, and East Lane — collided.
Tucker was not native to this Valley, but rather was born and raised in Chesterfield County near Richmond and graduated from the liberal arts school at the College of William & Mary, where later, in 1801, he earned his juris doctor degree at the school run by his father.
Tucker then promptly moved to Winchester to set up a legal practice. Over the next 47 years, Winchester was largely Tucker’s home. After all, on Sept. 23, 1806, he married Anna Evelina Hunter, and their union produced 12 children. Transporting a family of that size is a chore in any age, but at the turn of the 19th century, it was done but not as frequently by families of that size.
So Henry St. George Tucker could often by seen kissing his beloved Annie, and that brood of 12, good-bye before embarking on the latest legal endeavor. And there were more than a few of them, and not always of a legal flavor. He was ushered into politics early, and over a 16-year period was almost never without a seat to represent — Virginia House of Delegates (1807-08),U,S. House of Representatives (1815-19), and finally in the Senate of Virginia (1819-23). He was a much-traveled man.
In 1812, when the British threatened Washington, putting a fair amount of real estate (including the Federal district) to the torch, Tucker became a captain of cavalry and advanced to Harper’s Ferry. He was later promoted to brigadier general of state militia.
It’s safe to assume Tucker devoted the rest of his life to the law. From 1824 to 1831, he was chancellor to the fourth judicial district in Virginia while at the same time operating a law school at 37 S. Cameron St. in Winchester. Over the next decade, Tucker served as president of the state Court of Appeals.
The next year, Tucker moved to a more academic life, becoming a professor of law at the University of Virginia and, a year later, chairman of its faculty. It was at this time he wrote these words — “I, A.B., do hereby certify on my honor that I have derived no assistance during the time of this examination from any source whatsoever” — words central to the university’s famed Honor Code.
Tucker suffered a stroke in 1845 and retired from the law school. He died three years later at the age of 67. He is buried at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
It was left to Nathaniel Beverley Tucker to provide, in eulogy, the essence of his brother: “Learned without pedantry, grave with austerity, cheerful without frivolity, gentle without weakness, meek but unbending, rigid in morals, yet indulgent to all faults but his own . . .
“A faithful husband, a kind and prudent father, a gentle master, a steadfast friend, an able and diligent public official. He lived without reproach. And died without an enemy.”
Sounds like a wonderful, fair, patriot. What a great eulogy from his brother. Thank you, Mr. O’Connor.
